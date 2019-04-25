Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Victims’ families can stay

The government yesterday opened a two-year window for people directly affected by the Christchurch terror attacks to apply to stay permanently in the country. The special visa category “recognizes the impact of the tragedy on the lives of those most affected, and gives people currently on temporary and resident visas some certainty” about their status, the immigration agency said in a statement. Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand president Mustafa Farouk said it was a generous gesture. “We are very happy,” he said, adding that he expected that everyone eligible would apply.

PHILIPPINES

Canada vilified over garbage

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday berated Canada over the waste it exports to the nation, threatening to sail the garbage back to Canada. Manila has filed several diplomatic protests with Ottawa over tonnes of waste shipped there from 2013 to 2014. Canada has said that the shipment was a commercial transaction and not backed by its government. “For Canada’s garbage, I want a boat prepared,” Duterte told officials after being briefed on an earthquake that struck on Monday. “They better pull that thing out, or I will set sail to Canada and dump their garbage there.”

MYANMAR

Landslide covers miners

More than 50 people are feared dead after a landslide in the north engulfed jade miners while they were sleeping, local police said on Tuesday — the latest deadly accident in a notoriously dangerous industry. Local police described a freak accident in Kachin State on Monday night so big that it created a “mud lake” that buried the miners as well as about 40 vehicles. “Fifty-four people are missing in the mud,” a Hpakant township police officer said. “There’s no way they [the missing] could have survived.” Only two bodies had been recovered so far.

CHINA

Navy chief pans US patrols

Freedom of navigation should not be used to infringe upon the rights of other countries, People’s Liberation Army Navy Commander Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong (沈金龍) yesterday said in Qingdao, taking a dig at the US and its allies who have sailed close to disputed South China Sea islets. “Respect for the rules is the cornerstone of maritime good order,” Shen said. “Freedom of navigation is a concept widely recognised by the international community. However it should not be used as an excuse to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of littoral states.” The US sent a low-level delegation to the navy anniversary events, but unlike its close allies Australia, Japan and South Korea, it did not send a ship to take part in Tuesday’s naval parade.

ISRAEL

Town to be named ‘Trump’

The government on Tuesday said it would name a new community on the Golan Heights after US President Donald Trump as an expression of gratitude for his recognition of its claim of sovereignty over the strategic plateau. “All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement. Trump’s Golan move followed his decision in December 2017 to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. The government said separately that in appreciation of Trump, it intends to name a proposed train station near Jerusalem’s Western Wall after him.

ITALY

Allergy sparks bean ban

A mayor has banned the cultivation of broad beans within a 300m radius of the home of a child who has a rare allergy. Sesto Fiorentino Mayor Lorenzo Falchi introduced the ban at the request of the mother of the child, who has favism, a genetic disorder that triggers anemia if broad beans are eaten or their pollen is inhaled. People growing the bean, which is popular in the national cuisine, near the child’s home must stop within the next seven days. Local reports said that the ban, which would remain in place indefinitely, affects an “ample” area. The local authority initially rejected the mother’s request, but the mayor was moved to act after the child received a long period of care last year at a top children’s hospital as a result of acute hemolytic anemia.