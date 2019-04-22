Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Dingo review ordered

The Queensland state government yesterday ordered an urgent review into the management of dingoes on Fraser Island after a spate of attacks by the wild dogs this year. The government announced the review three days after a father rescued his toddler from a dingo’s jaws. The boy had been dragged from a parked campervan in a remote part of the island off the Queensland coast. The 14-month-old’s skull was fractured and he suffered multiple puncture wounds to his neck and head, his parents said. Queensland Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said that she was bringing forward a review into dingo management on the island. The number of rangers patrolling the island would be boosted, while more efforts would be made to educate visitors about the dangers of dingoes, Enoch added. The attack on the toddler is the third this year on the island, which attracts up to 400,000 visitors each year.

UNITED KINGDOM

Two arrested over killing

Two young men have been arrested over the killing of a journalist shot dead in Derry, police in Northern Ireland said on Saturday. The 18 and 19-year-old men were arrested in Derry under anti-terror laws and taken to Belfast for questioning, the police said. Journalist Lyra McKee, 29, was late on Thursday shot in the head by, police believe, dissident republicans linked to the New IRA paramilitary group as they clashed with police. “Lyra was killed by shots that were fired indiscriminately,” Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said. “The shots were fired in a residential area at a time when there were large numbers of local people on the street including children.” The gunman showed no thought for who may have been killed or injured.”

UNITED STATES

China-linked scientists fired

A prominent cancer center in Houston, Texas, has ousted three of five scientists whom federal authorities identified as being involved in Chinese efforts to steal US research. Peter Pisters, the president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, told the Houston Chronicle that the National Institutes of Health last year wrote to the center detailing conflicts of interest and unreported foreign income by five faculty members, and gave it 30 days to respond. “As stewards of taxpayer dollars invested in biomedical research, we have an obligation to follow up,” Pisters said. The newspaper said all three are ethnically Chinese. It is not clear if any of them face federal charges or deportation.

UNITED STATES

One arrested over raid

A man suspected of involvement in a mysterious dissident group’s raid on North Korea’s embassy in Madrid in February was arrested in Los Angeles. Christopher Ahn, a former marine, was arrested and charged on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said. The specific charges against Ahn were not immediately clear. Separately, on Thursday, federal agents raided the apartment of Adrian Hong, a leader of the Free Joseon group, also known as the Cheollima Civil Defense group, which itself as a government-in-exile dedicated to toppling the Kim family dynasty in North Korea, the person said. Hong was not arrested. A Spanish police investigator in the case in Madrid on Saturday said that Ahn was identified by the Spanish police at a later stage of its investigation into the Feb. 22 raid and that an international arrest warrant was also issued against him.