FEATURE: Industrial pollution, climate threaten Caspian Sea

AFP, BAKU

Seals waddling along the waterfront were once a common sight in Baku Bay, the Caspian Sea home of Azerbaijan’s capital.

Not anymore. Of the more than 1 million seals that inhabited the shores and islands of the Caspian a century ago, fewer than 10 percent remain and the species has been declared endangered.

Azer Garayev, the head of the Azerbaijan Society for the Protection of Animals, said that the seals have for decades been suffering from over-hunting and the effects of industrial pollution.

In 2003, his group found 750 seal carcasses in just one month.

“It was not normal,” but no one looked into the issue, the 57-year-old said.

“The seal is a sign of all the major environmental problems” in the Caspian, he added.

Bordered by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan, the Caspian Sea is the world’s largest inland body of water, about the size of Japan.

As well as the seals and other endemic species, including Caspian turtles and the famed beluga sturgeon, the sea boasts vast energy reserves, estimated at 50 billion barrels of oil and 300,000 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Pollution from the extraction of that oil and gas, along with declining water levels due to climate change, pose a threat to many species and put the future of the sea itself at risk.

The UN Environment Programme has said that the Caspian “suffers from an enormous burden of pollution from oil extraction and refining, offshore oil fields, radioactive wastes from nuclear power plants and huge volumes of untreated sewage and industrial waste introduced mainly by the Volga River.”

A few kilometers from downtown Baku, fishermen along the seashore watched small drops of oil appearing on the surface of the sea and spreading in varicolored strains.

“Some fish seem to prefer polluted water, so they tend to congregate here,” Rashad, 26, said.

“The water is dirty,” he said, holding up a plastic bag that was caught on his fish hook.

Besides fishermen like Rashad, the entire caviar industry is in danger as a result of the pollution.

The Caspian Sea used to be home to one of the world’s largest population of sturgeons, but it has declined by more than 90 percent over the past three generations, the World Wide Fund for Nature said in 2016.

“I remember when caviar cost 10 manats [US$5.87]” per kilogram, Garayev said.

“Today, it costs more than 1,500 manats and there is almost none left. We have practically no viable population of sturgeon today,” he added.

Aligaidar Mammedov, a former hydrogeologist and fisherman-turned-environmentalist, said that oil exploration methods either kill or chase away the sturgeon.

“They set off seismic explosions in the sea,” he said. “The seabed is destroyed as a result and sturgeons are seabed fish.”

Mammedov also warned of the potential for oil spills, which would be far more polluting in the inland sea than they are in the ocean.

Azerbaijan’s state-run oil company, SOCAR, has said it is doing its part and has cleared most of the vast areas near Baku that used to be covered with oil sludge.

“The environmental challenges came mainly during the Soviet era, when the country didn’t take enough care of the environment and the technology was not as sophisticated,” SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov said.

However, even if pollution from the oil industry were mitigated, the Caspian could still be inching toward a catastrophe, since global warming is causing it to lose water.