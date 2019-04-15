Agencies

BRAZIL

Holocaust remark draws ire

President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday drew veiled rebukes from Israel after saying that the Nazi genocide of the Jews during World War II could be forgiven. Addressing a group of evangelicals on Thursday, Bolsonaro said: “We can forgive, but we can’t forget. That’s my phrase. Those who forget their past are condemned not to have a future.” There was no immediate response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has cultivated ties with Bolsonaro. However, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, whose role is largely ceremonial, wrote on Twitter: “Whether they be individuals or organizations, party heads or heads of state, no one will ordain the Jewish people’s forgiveness, nor can this be obtained through any interest.”

UNITED STATES

Cassowary kills owner

A cassowary, a large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea attacked and killed its owner when the man fell on his property in Florida, authorities said on Saturday. The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun that a cassowary killed the man on Friday on the property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws. The victim, whose name was not released, was apparently breeding the birds, state wildlife officials said. “It looks like it was accidental. My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked,” department Deputy Chief Jeff Taylor said.

SPAIN

Retired general detained

Former Venezuelan general Hugo Carvajal, head of military intelligence under then-Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, was on Saturday held in temporary detention, while Madrid waits for a formal US extradition request on charges of cocaine trafficking, judicial sources said. Carvajal, dubbed “El Pollo” (“The Chicken”), was taken into custody on Friday at his son’s home in Madrid. He has made headlines by voicing support for Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido. A judge at a federal court decided to place Carvajal in provisional detention while the US files a “formal extradition request” to judicial authorities, the sources said.

PHILIPPINES

IS leader confirmed dead

DNA tests have confirmed the death of the leader of an Islamic State (IS) affiliate, known as “Abu Dar,” the last surviving leader of the Maute Group, after a months-long military operation. “It means that the self-proclaimed ISIS leader is dead. His group is leaderless in the meantime and also they are scattered after that successful operation by the army,” Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana, told reporters, using another acronym for IS.

ISRAEL

Firm plans new moonshot

The aerospace company behind the country’s failed first moonshot on Saturday said that it would pursue a second mission with funds raised from private donors and the public. The robot craft Beresheet, built by non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, crashed on its final descent on Thursday, dashing the country’s hope of becoming the fourth country to manage a controlled lunar landing. “I have had time to think, over the weekend, about what happened, and given all of the encouragement I got, and the support from people all over the world, I have come tonight to announce a new project: Beresheet 2,” SpaceIL president Morris Kahn told Israel’s Channel 12 TV.