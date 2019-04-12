Barr says ‘spying did occur’ against Trump campaign

AP, WASHINGTON

US Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday said that he thinks “spying did occur” against US President Donald Trump’s campaign, suggesting the origins of the Russia investigation might have been mishandled in remarks that aligned him with the president at a time when Barr’s independence is under scrutiny.

Barr, appearing before a US panel, did not say what “spying” could have taken place, but seemed to be alluding to a surveillance warrant that the FBI obtained on a Trump aide.

He later said that he was not sure there had been improper surveillance, but wanted to make sure proper procedures were followed.

Still, his remarks give a boost to Trump and his supporters who insist his 2016 campaign was unfairly targeted by the FBI.

Barr was testifying for a second day at congressional budget hearings that were dominated by questions about US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s links to Russia.

The attorney general said that he expects to release a redacted version of Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the campaign next week.

Democrats have expressed concern that his version could conceal wrongdoing by the president and are frustrated by the four-page summary letter he released last month that they say paints Mueller’s findings in an overly favorable way for the president.

Barr’s testimony on Wednesday further inflamed the Democrats.

In an interview, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she did not trust Barr and suggested his statements undermined his credibility as the US’ chief law enforcement officer.

US House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler tweeted that Barr’s comments “directly contradict” what the US Department of Justice previously has said.

US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said that Barr’s comments were sure to please Trump, but strike “another destructive blow to our democratic institutions.”

Meanwhile, Republicans praised Barr’s testimony.

US Representative Mark Meadows, a Trump confidant who has raised concerns about the Department of Justice’s conduct investigating Trump, tweeted that Barr’s willingness to step in is “massive.”

At the US Capitol hearing, senators appeared taken aback by his use of the word “spying.”

Asked by US Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat, if he wanted to rephrase his language, Barr said: “I’m not sure of all the connotations of that word that you’re referring to, but you know, unauthorized surveillance.”

Barr is an experienced public figure who chooses his words carefully, and it is not clear if he realized what a political storm he would create in using the word “spying.”

While it could be used to describe lawful and necessary intelligence collection activities, for Trump and his supporters in this case it has an inherently negative meaning.

In an interview on Fox Business News, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said: “People were wiretapped. People were looked into and spied upon. That should be a serious question that the American people should demand answers for and quite frankly so should Congress.”

Trump has repeatedly said the investigation of his campaign is an illegal “witch hunt.”

On Wednesday he said: “It was started illegally. Everything about it was crooked. Every single thing about it. There were dirty cops.”