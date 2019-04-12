Singapore busts reveal 38,000 pangolins killed

AP, SINGAPORE

Singapore in the past week has seized more than 28 tonnes of pangolin scales belonging to about 38,000 of the endangered mammals, a global record that spurred calls for more protection for pangolins, whose scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The scales were linked to four species of pangolins native to Africa.

A record 14.2 tonnes of the scales were found hidden among packets of frozen beef in shipping containers on Wednesday last week. Five days later, authorities found an additional 14 tonnes in 474 bags in another container.

The Singaporean National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and the Singaporean Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Wednesday said in a statement that the cargo was declared as cassia seeds.

Both shipments were en route from Nigeria to Vietnam.

“The sheer size of these two latest seizures is unprecedented and will undoubtedly prove a major setback to the traffickers concerned,” said Richard Thomas of monitoring network Traffic.

However, he warned that the seizures themselves would not put the traffickers out of business.

“The quantities of pangolins involved point to sourcing, processing and distribution on an industrial scale,” Thomas said.

The pangolin is said to be the most widely trafficked mammal in the world, and its scales are in high demand in Asia for use in traditional Chinese medicine.

The scales are made of keratin, the same material in human fingernails. Their meat is also considered a delicacy in China and other Asian countries.

Wildlife groups are concerned that the busts point to a jump in poaching of pangolins.

“The World Health Organization recently endorsed traditional medicine and the industry appears keen to grow this market, outside of China, Vietnam and beyond,” World Animal Protection global wildlife adviser Neil D’Cruze said.

“This is an alarming move for some wildlife species such as pangolins, as it poses a real conservation and animal welfare threat,” he added.

Pangolins are an extremely lucrative catch, he said, adding that in rural communities where they are hunted, poachers can make up to the equivalent of a full year’s salary from catching just one pangolin.

Feeding “the insatiable demand” are middlemen traffickers who also profit from the trade that is reaching more remote communities to hunt the animal, he said.

Pangolin Specialist Group official Paul Thomson said that it looks like pangolin poaching has increased, but figures were difficult to ascertain.

“The illegal trade in pangolin parts has been going on for decades. However, pangolins have typically been overlooked in terms of concerted conservation attention and action,” Thomson told reporters.

“This is changing thanks to growing awareness of pangolins, and this awareness has partly been driven by the high volumes of trafficking seen today,” he added.