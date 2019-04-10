Former NZ navy official goes on trial

The Guardian, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

One of New Zealand’s former top-ranking military officials has gone on trial for allegedly planting a secret camera in a unisex bathroom at the country’s embassy in Washington.

Alfred Keating, 59, was a commodore in the Royal New Zealand Navy and was one of the country’s most senior naval officers before he resigned last year following the allegations. He has denied all charges.

Keating was serving as a defense attache at New Zealand’s embassy in Washington when a small, covert camera was discovered in a unisex bathroom after it fell out of a hiding spot in a heating duct on July 27, 2017.

Prosecutors have said that the motion-activated camera was positioned to capture intimate video recordings of anyone using the toilet, and that the case was not one of espionage or spy activity.

Crown prosecutor Henry Steele told a court in Auckland, New Zealand, that investigators began to suspect Keating after examining the buildings swipe card records, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Closed-circuit TV footage also showed a man wearing dark trousers, a white shirt and a black Fitbit watch entering the toilets at about the same time the hidden camera was activated by a hand wearing a blue latex glove.

In November 2017, police searched Keating’s home in New Zealand and found searches on his laptop for security company BrickHouse Security, whose logo was found on the hidden camera, and searches for how to “set up” a secret camera, the newspaper said.

Keating’s Fitbit watch was also seized, Steele said, adding that “extremely strong scientific support” suggested male DNA found on the memory card inside the camera matched Keating’s.

A police investigation found that the device had been in place for months, because the homemade platform it was mounted on in the bathroom was covered in a thick layer of dust.

Keating’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, said that despite the salacious nature of the case, the allegations were weak and would disappoint jurors, who had been warned to keep some matters of “national security” secret during the trial, such as the detailed layout of the embassy in Washington.

“They [prosecutors] brag to you about the strength of the case,” Mansfield was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald. “This is a circumstantial case and we say a weak one.”

“The evidence doesn’t tell you who did it and it certainly doesn’t tell you it was Mr Keating,” he said.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Keating joined the navy in 1976 and studied engineering in the UK; worked as a team leader on the Australian and New Zealand Anzac-class frigate project; served as New Zealand’s assistant naval attache and senior technical officer in the US; and worked as the assistant chief of navy in Wellington.