UN chief flies to Libya as fighters close in on capital

Reuters, TRIPOLI and BENGHAZI, Libya

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday flew to eastern Libya to meet commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are advancing on Tripoli now held by an internationally recognized government.

Troops allied to the Tripoli government moved more vehicles from the western city of Misrata to Tripoli to defend the capital against Haftar’s forces, who are allied to a parallel administration in the east, residents said.

The advances by the Benghazi-based eastern forces marked a dramatic escalation of a power struggle that has dragged on since the overthrow of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

They also surprised the UN, with Guterres in Tripoli this week to help organize a reconciliation national conference later this month.

Guterres, who spent the night in the UN compound in a Tripoli suburb, would also go to Tobruk, another eastern city, to meet lawmakers of the Libyan House of Representatives, also allied to Haftar.

“My aim remains the same: Avoid a military confrontation. I reiterate that there is no military solution for the Libyan crisis, only a political one,” Guterres said on Twitter.

Late on Thursday, House President Aguila Saleh issued a statement welcoming the offensive, a spokesman said.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) forces on Thursday took Gharyan, a city about 80km south of Tripoli, after brief skirmishes with forces allied to Tripoli-based Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

However, the LNA did not succeed in taking a checkpoint west of the capital in a bid to close the coastal road to Tunisia, Tripoli’s main artery.

An armed group allied to the LNA withdrew overnight from the so-called Gate 27, 27km west of Tripoli, which was abandoned in the morning, a reporter said.

The renewed confrontation is a setback for the UN and Western countries, which have been trying to mediate between Serraj and Haftar.

The conference the UN is helping to organize is aimed at forging agreement on a road map for elections to resolve prolonged instability.