Freak storm in Nepal kills 27

AFP, KATHMANDU

A freak storm tore down houses and overturned cars and trucks as it swept across southern Nepal, killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 600 people injured, officials said yesterday.

The rare spring storm battered the rural district of Bara and adjoining areas late on Sunday. Five children were among the dead, the Nepalese Ministry of Home Affairs said, and a major operation was under way to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.

The winds were so fierce that they overturned a bus carrying passengers, witnesses said. Houses, trees and electricity pylons were all toppled in the storm.

Injured victims flocked to local hospitals who were unable to cope and at least seven people were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. The winds took away everything, my home and my family,” Ram Babu Patel, 45, whose wife was killed in the storm, said by telephone.

“I was at home getting ready for dinner when the storm hit — it was unbelievable. We have nothing left,” he said.

Many of the victims were crushed to death under the debris of their houses or by fallen trees and poles. The strong winds overturned parked cars on the roads.

Prakash Tharu, a volunteer in Bara hit hard by the storm, described the scene of devastation in the villages.

“The storm destroyed everything in its path. Houses have no roofs and trees are all down,” Tharu said.

“There is a desperate need for food and relief,” Tharu said.

Rescuers struggled to reach many settlements blocked by fallen trees and electricity poles. “Security bodies including the army have been working intensely since Sunday night on rescues and relief,” Bara District chief Rajesh Poudel said.

Every year hundreds die in landslides and floods during Nepal’s monsoon season, but storms causing such high casualties in spring are rare.

Nepal’s difficult terrain and limited infrastructure often leave emergency workers struggling to reach far-flung areas.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his condolences and said that the government would do its best to treat the injured.

The provincial government has announced free treatment and a financial assistance of 300,000 rupees (US$2,710) for families of the dead.