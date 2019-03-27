Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Global emissions set record

Global energy-related carbon emissions rose to a record high last year as energy demand and coal use increased, mainly in Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday. Energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions rose by 1.7 percent to 33.1 billion tonnes from the previous year, the highest rate of growth since 2013, with the power sector accounting for almost two-thirds of this growth, according to IEA estimates. The US’ emissions grew by 3.1 percent, reversing a decline a year earlier, while China’s emissions rose by 2.5 percent and India’s by 4.5 percent. Europe’s emissions fell by 1.3 percent and Japan’s fell for the fifth year running.

CANADA

Chinese student kidnapped

A Chinese university student was shocked multiple times by a man with a stun gun in a violent kidnapping in the underground parking garage of his Markham, Ontario, condominium north of Toronto, authorities said on Monday. York regional police said Wanzhen Lu, 22, was walking with a friend toward the elevator of the building at about 6pm on Saturday when a black van pulled up behind them after they got out of a Range Rover. Three men got out and ambushed Lu, dragging him into the van. Abductions like this, especially with this level of violence used are very rare in this country,” Constable Andy Pattenden said, adding that authorities were extremely worried about Lu’s safety.

UNITED STATES

Gerrymandering in court

The Supreme Court is returning to arguments over whether the political task of redistricting can be overly partisan. The cases on the court’s schedule yesterday mark the second time in consecutive terms the justices will see if they can set limits on drawing districts for partisan gain. Democrats and Republicans eagerly await the outcome of cases from Maryland and North Carolina because a new round of redistricting will follow next year’s national census, and the decision could help shape the makeup of Congress and state legislatures over the next decade.

UNITED STATES

Caution over breast implants

The Food and Drug Administration’s medical advisers on Monday said it was too soon to ban a type of breast implant that has recently been linked to a rare form of cancer. The agency panel did not recommend any immediate restrictions on breast implants after a day reviewing the latest research on the risks of the devices. “Do we want to get into the situation where we pull one sweetener and the replacement is even worse?” said Karla Ballman, a biostatistician at New York’s Weill Cornell School of Medicine. Estimates of the frequency of the disease range from 1 in 3,000 women to 1 in 30,000. It grows slowly and can usually be successfully treated by removing the implants.

UNITED STATES

Gun groups turn to court

Gun rights groups are asking the Supreme Court to stop President Donald Trump’s administration from beginning to enforce its ban on bump stock devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns. The groups on Monday asked the court to get involved in the issue and keep the government from beginning to enforce the ban for now. The ban, which was to go into effect yesterday, has put the Trump administration in the unusual position of arguing against gun rights groups. There was no word on when the court might respond.