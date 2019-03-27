‘Indiana Jones of art’ returns Picasso stolen in 1999

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A Dutch art detective dubbed the “Indiana Jones of the Art World” has struck again, finding a Picasso painting worth 25 million euros (US$28.3 million) stolen from a Saudi sheikh’s yacht on the French Riviera in 1999.

Arthur Brand said he had handed back the 1938 masterpiece entitled Portrait of Dora Maar, also known as Buste de Femme (Dora Maar)

to an insurance company earlier this month.

The discovery of the rare portrait of Maar, one of Pablo Picasso’s most influential mistresses, is the culmination of a four-year investigation into the burglary on the luxury yacht Coral Island, as she lay anchored in Antibes.

Two decades after its theft and with no clues to its whereabouts, the French police were stumped — and the portrait, which once hung in the Spanish master’s home until his death in 1973, was feared lost forever.

However, after a four-year trail which led through the Dutch criminal underworld, two intermediaries turned up on Brand’s Amsterdam doorstep 10 days ago with the missing picture.

“They had the Picasso, now valued at 25 million euros wrapped in a sheet and black rubbish bags with them,” Brand said.

It was yet another success for Brand, who hit the headlines last year for returning a stolen 1,600-year-old mosaic to Cyprus.

He won world fame in 2015 after finding Hitler’s Horses, two bronze statues made by Nazi sculptor Joseph Thorak.

The theft of the Picasso, valued at about US$7 million at the time, baffled French police and prompted the offer of a big reward.

In 2015, Brand first got wind that a “Picasso stolen from a ship” was doing the rounds in the Netherlands, although “at that stage I didn’t know which one exactly.”

It turned out that the painting had entered the criminal circuit, where it circled for many years “often being used as collateral, popping up in a drug deal here, four years later in an arms deal there,” he said.

It took several years and a few dead ends before pinning down that it was actually the Picasso stolen from Saudi Arabian billionaire Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh’s yacht as the mega-cruiser was being refurbished, Brand said.

Brand put out word on the street that he was looking for Buste de Femme (Dora Maar) and early this month he struck gold.

“Two representatives of a Dutch businessman contacted me, saying their client had the painting. He was at his wits’ end,” Brand said. “He thought the Picasso was part of a legitimate deal. It turns out the deal was legitimate — the method of payment was not.”

Brand called the Dutch and French police, who said they would not prosecute the current owner.

“Since the original theft, the painting must have changed hands at least 10 times,” Brand said.

He said he had to act quickly, otherwise the painting might have disappeared back into the underworld.

“I told the intermediaries, it’s now or never, because the painting is probably in a very bad state... We have to act as soon as we can,” he said.

Just over a week ago, Brand’s doorbell rang at his apartment in Amsterdam, and the intermediaries were there with the painting.

After unwrapping it, “I hung the Picasso on my wall for a night, thereby making my apartment one of the most expensive in Amsterdam for a day,” Brand said.

The following day, a Picasso expert from New York’s Pace Gallery flew in to verify the painting’s authenticity at a high-security warehouse in Amsterdam.