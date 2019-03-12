Broomfield residents challenge oil, gas commission

AP, DENVER

Frustrated residents of a Denver, Colorado, suburb said that state law is forcing them to participate in a major oil and gas drilling project against their wishes, so they launched legal challenges with potentially significant consequences for the industry.

Backed by a federal judge, they have a chance this week to ask state regulators to block multiple wells planned within about 400m of homes in the city of Broomfield.

The dispute is a microcosm of a broader battle in Colorado, where burgeoning subdivisions overlap with rich oil and gas fields, bringing drilling rigs and homes uncomfortably close.

The battle is playing out on multiple fronts. Broomfield residents are taking their case both to state regulators and federal court. In the legislature, majority Democrats are pushing legislation that would give the Broomfield residents and others like them powerful new weapons to keep drilling rigs away from their homes.

In Broomfield, about 32km north of downtown Denver, Extraction Oil and Gas wants to drill in open areas amid the Wildgrass neighborhood of roomy new homes.

A group called the Wildgrass Oil and Gas Committee said the wells are dangerously close to their homes, although they would be beyond the 150m setback required by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the industry.

They added that state laws are forcing residents who own the mineral rights under their property to lease or sell them to Extraction through a process called forced pooling.

It allows the oil and gas commissioners to require all the owners of nearby minerals to sell or lease them to an energy company in exchange for a share of the profits.

Created a century ago, forced pooling was designed to prevent the proliferation of oil derricks. Landowners were scrambling to drill their own wells to keep a neighbor’s well from grabbing their oil. Forced pooling allowed a single well to gather the oil and the income was distributed among the owners.

In Broomfield, some mineral owners are resisting.

“We did not have any interest in going into business with an oil and gas company,” said Lizzie Lario, a member of the Wildgrass group, who along with her husband owns the mineral rights under their home that would be included in the project.

She said she did not want to participate in something that could result in spills, fires and explosions so close to homes.

Many states have forced pooling laws, though some require a certain percentage of owners to consent before a pooled well can proceed.

Colorado allows forced pooling with the approval of a single party, provided they have the means to get the minerals out.

The Wildgrass committee said the oil and gas commission repeatedly delayed a hearing on their objections, so they filed suit, asking a federal judge to rule the forced pooling law unconstitutional.

The judge has not ruled on the lawsuit, but he ordered the commission to hold the long-delayed hearing. It is expected to take place today.

Wildgrass committee attorney Kate Merlin said that residents want the commission to deny the forced pooling application on the grounds that Extraction has not shown it is capable of developing the project in a way that is economically sustainable and that protects public safety.

Extraction spokesman Brian Cain said that the company met with Broomfield officials and a citizens task force more than 28 times over two years and adopted 95 percent of the task force’s recommendations.