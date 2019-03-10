Agencies

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro to visit China

President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said he would visit China this year, indicating he was more open to a nation he once accused of being an economic predator trying to “buy” Brazil. “I confirmed with the ambassador that I will travel to China this year,” he told reporters after a meeting in Brasilia with Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming (楊萬明). State news agency Agencia Brasil later said that the trip would take place in the second half of the year, without specifying a date. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to visit for a summit of BRICS countries on a date to be agreed later, Yang said. China is Brazil’s main trading partner and represented 27.8 percent of its exports last year.

MALAWI

Albino violence to be probed

President Peter Mutharika on Friday appointed a commission of inquiry to probe a spate of attacks, abductions and killings of people with albinism. The panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Robert Chinangwa, is to submit its report to Mutharika by April 30, the president’s office said. The announcement came after mounting criticism of Mutharika for his response to the attacks. The Association of People With Albinism has been staging a vigil in Lilongwe and said it would contact foreign embassies to seek refuge. About 200 people with albinism and 500 sympathizers marched to the presidential office on Wednesday.

UNITED STATES

‘Airwolf’ star Vincent dies

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Airwolf star whose sleek good looks belied a troubled personal life, has died at 73. A death certificate showed that Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10 in Asheville, North Carolina. The certificate signed by a doctor said he died of natural causes. It was not clear why it took several weeks for news of the death to surface before it was reported on Friday by TMZ. Born in 1945 in Denver, Colorado, Vincent starred in such films as 1972’s The Mechanic and 1978’s Hooper, in which he played a stuntman opposite Burt Reynolds. Perhaps his best-known role was in the TV action-adventure series Airwolf, which lasted for several seasons after launching in 1984. However, his surfer-like demeanor was overshadowed at times by his troubled personal life. He pleaded guilty in 1997 to a drunk driving accident that left him with a broken neck. He was also charged in 1980s barroom brawls, receiving probation in one and an acquittal in another. In a separate case, he was acquitted in 1986 of hitting a woman.

UNITED STATES

Goat voted town mayor

In a divided US where politics seems increasingly to get people’s goat, a small town in Vermont has taken the concept to heart by this week electing one as mayor. The leading human official in Fair Haven, Town Manager Joseph Gunter, hoped the election could serve as a bit of a lesson in democracy. In Tuesday’s poll, Lincoln the goat was victorious over 15 other animal candidates. When Gunter read in a newspaper that the village of Omena, Michigan, had made Sweet Tart the cat its “top” official, he got the idea to organize a similar election to raise funds for building a playground. Lincoln’s 13 votes were enough for him to squeak past Sammie the dog. The goat is to represent the town’s major festivals during its one-year mandate. Although the fundraising effort only generated about US$100, Gunter is not bleating, because he said the election was also “a good way to get the kids involved in local government.”