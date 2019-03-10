Protests, holidays mark Women’s Day

AP, BUENOS AIRES

Marches and protests were held across the globe on Friday to mark International Women’s Day under the slogan #BalanceforBetter, with calls for a more gender-balanced world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a commemoration at the UN headquarters in New York that “remarkable progress on women’s rights and leadership” in the past few decades has sparked a backlash from “an entrenched patriarchy.”

“Nationalist, populist and austerity agendas add to inequality with policies that curtail women’s rights and cut social services,” he added.

Millions of others around the world demanded equality amid a persistent salary gap, violence and widespread inequality.

EUROPE

Police in Kiev detained three people as far-right demonstrators tried to provoke activists protesting domestic and sexual violence.

About 300 people gathered on Mykhailivska Square for the women’s rights demonstration. Several dozen far-right demonstrators stood nearby, holding placards reading “God! Homeland! Patriarchy!” and “Feminism is destroying Ukrainian families.”

In Spain, where women’s rights has become one of the hot topics in the run-up to a general election next month, many female employees did not show up to work. Others also halted domestic work or left to men to care for children and ill or elderly people.

In the evening, cities across the country lit landmark buildings with purple lights as hundreds of thousands poured into the streets.

“We are getting killed and we are getting lower salaries for being women, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Sara Baladron, a 27-year-old pharmacist joining the protest in central Madrid.

In Portugal, the Cabinet observed a minute of silence on Thursday as part of a day of national mourning it decreed for victims of domestic violence.

Portuguese police say that 12 women have died this year in domestic violence incidents — the highest number over the same period in 10 years.

In Germany, topless feminist protesters went to one of the nation’s most famous red-light districts in Hamburg and pulled down a metal barrier wall intended to keep out women other than prostitutes.

A half-dozen women belonging to the Femen activist group had the slogan “No brothels for women” written on their bare backs.

In France, the first Simone Veil prize went to a Cameroonian activist who has worked against forced marriages and other violence against girls and women.

Aissa Doumara Ngatansou was married against her will at age 15, but insisted upon continuing her studies. She has since turned her attention to victims of Boko Haram extremists.

The award is named for the trailblazing French politician and Holocaust survivor, who spearheaded the fight to legalize abortion.

LATIN AMERICA

Women in Argentina took to the streets by the tens of thousands, galvanized by the rejection last year of a bill that would have legalized abortion.

Many carried signs in support of abortion or with slogans such as: “My body doesn’t want your opinion.”

In Puerto Rico, hundreds clad in purple T-shirts protested to demand safer housing as the US territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria, while others held up signs with the names of more than 20 women reportedly killed by their partners last year.

Amid the protests, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello signed an executive order that would in part create a special agency to intervene in domestic violence cases and establish preventive patrols around the homes and workplaces of women awarded protection orders.