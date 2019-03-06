Italy might soon depend on olive imports: expert

The Guardian

Extreme weather events have been the “main driver” of an olive harvest collapse that would leave Italy dependent on imports from next month, a leading climate scientist said.

A 57 percent plunge in the nation’s olive harvest — the worst in 25 years — sparked protests by thousands of Italian farmers wearing gilet arancioni — orange vests — in Rome earlier this month.

Olive trees across the Mediterranean have been hit by freak events that mirror climate change predictions — erratic rainfalls, early spring frosts, strong winds and summer droughts.

“There are clear observational patterns that point to these types of weather extremes as the main drivers of [lower] food productivity,” said Riccardo Valentini, a director of the Euro-Mediterranean Center for climate change.

“Freezing temperatures in the Mediterranean are anomalous for us. In any direction the extremes are important and indeed, they are predicted by climate change scenarios,” he added.

Several reports by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change “all point to these climatic extremes as one of the major impacts of climate change,” he said. “We know there will be more extremes and anomalies in the future.”

Valentini said that sudden extremes in any direction — warming or cooling, freezing or drying — can harm plant development.

“Three or four days of 40oC temperatures in summer, or 10 days without rain in spring — even two days of freezing temperatures in spring — are more important than the average for the year,” he said.

Average temperatures in the Mediterranean have already risen by 1.4oC above pre-industrial levels — compared with a global average of about 1oC — and precipitation has fallen by 2.5 percent.

In the past 18 months, Italy has experienced summer droughts, autumn floods and spring ice waves.

Olive trees are weakened by these kinds of weather shocks and, even if they recover, are left more vulnerable to outbreaks of the Xylella fastidiosa bacterium and olive fly infestations, which have hit farmers in Italy and Greece, Valentini said.

Italy’s Coldiretti farmers’ union estimates that the cost of the olive oil collapse this year has already reached 1 billion euros (US$1.13 billion).

“The government promised a solution, but it has not given any more resources for the olive farmers,” a Coldiretti spokesman said, adding that there was “no plan for [addressing] climate change and olive oil production either.”

“We have had demonstrations in front of parliament already and we are waiting for government action,” he said, adding that if it did not materialize, “there could be more protests.”

Beyond Italy, the European Commission has projected 2018-2019 olive harvests to drop by 20 percent in Portugal and 42 percent in Greece, although industry sources said final figures there could be significantly worse.

Greek farmers were devastated by extreme drought and then heavy rains, which acted as a “trigger event” for olive fly infestations, Valentini said.

“The big issue is not necessarily the quantity, but the quality,” said Vasilis Pyrgiotis, chairman of the Copa Cogeca farming union’s olives working group said.

“Most Greek olive oil is considered ‘extra virgin,’ but it is not certain, as time goes by, that this will continue,” he said.

Olive oil has to meet organoleptic criteria, such as acidity levels, before it can be classed as extra virgin, and these are affected by growing conditions.