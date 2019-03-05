Reform Party wins upset in Estonian polls

Bloomberg

Estonia’s opposition Reform Party upset Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas’ ruling coalition in elections and dodged a challenge from populists who had threatened to shake up the political landscape of another EU state.

With gains by euroskeptic parties from Hungary to Italy raising worry of a nationalist tilt across the world’s largest trading bloc, voters in the Baltic country largely focused on domestic issues and gave mainstream forces a clear path to forming a government.

The business-friendly Reform Party had 28.8 percent of Sunday’s votes, according to results from the Estonian Electoral Commission with all precincts counted early yesterday morning.

Ratas’s Center party was in second with 23.1 percent, and the anti-immigrant EKRE party had 17.8 percent.

“EKRE isn’t an option, as we’ve ruled them out from the beginning,” Reform Party Chairwoman Kaja Kallas told the state ERR broadcaster after declaring victory.

She said the party’s rise was a signal that the country of 1.3 million people must address the concerns of the “many people who feel they haven’t shared in Estonia’s success.”

During the campaign, the anti-establishment EKRE sought to tap into voter fear over immigration and stir anger over a US$230 billion money-laundering scandal involving Danske Bank A/S, one of Europe’s biggest dirty-cash cases.

It also threatened to call for a referendum on EU membership, saying almost three decades of engagement with the bloc had not translated into better living standards for many Estonians.

Kallas is now on track to become the first woman prime minister in the country, where another, Kersti Kaljulaid, is president.

Kallas said she would prefer to first approach the two junior members of Ratas’ three-party Cabinet, the conservative Isamaa Party and the Social Democrats, which ruled with Reform in a government that collapsed in 2016.

“Cooperation with these parties worked well earlier,” she told the Postimees newspaper. “A lot of our principles overlap.”

A champion of low taxes and fiscal austerity, Reform has pledged to effectively eliminate a central part of Center’s anti-inequality platform by extending an income-tax break for low earners to all workers.

It has also promised to speed up the phasing out of exclusively Russian-speaking schools, a flashpoint issue in the former Soviet nation.

Kallas said Reform, which ruled from 2005 until its coalition fell apart when Isamaa and the Social Democrats abandoned it in favor of the Center party two-and-a-half years ago, could easily put its differences with those parties aside.

The presence of EKRE on the political stage would also probably reduce room for horse trading in coalition talks.

“Everybody wants to get a position in the government, so if they have an opportunity, they’ll grab it,” said Piret Kuusik, a junior research fellow at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute. “It is clear that Estonia will continue its open and progressive course that it has followed for the past 30 years.”