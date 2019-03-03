Rohingya women and children stranded in Malaysia

AP, KUALA LUMPUR

More than 30 Muslim Rohingya women and children were found stranded along a beach in Malaysia’s northernmost state, and are believed to have been dropped off by human traffickers, authorities said.

Villagers early on Friday found the 34 people, including nine children, weak, hungry and covered in mud as they made their way through the coast, said a police official in Kangar, the capital of Perlis State.

A Myanmar welfare group said the group is believed to have been trafficked into Thailand from Bangladesh, before heading to Malaysia, whose dominant Malay Muslim population makes it a sympathetic destination.

The police official, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said they have been fed and handed over to immigration officials.

National Security Council official Nur Aziah Mohamad Shariff said his office was aware of the illegal entry and was investigating.

Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization of Malaysia head Zafar Ahmad Ghani said he obtained information that many more Rohingya are being tricked by traffickers into leaving Bangladesh after being warned they might face death if repatriated to Myanmar.

Pictures and videos obtained by members of the group showed a long rope placed across the shore at low tide to help the Rohingya walk through the mud.

The women and children could be part of a large group that sailed from Bangladesh in two boats in mid-February, said Chris Lewa, founder of the Arakan Project, which works to improve conditions for Rohingya.

The total number of passengers was unclear, with estimates of about 150, and that it was unclear what happened to the others, she said.

The Arakan Project spoke to a Rohingya man who landed in northern Malaysia in late February on a boat that had arrived undetected with 85 aboard, she added.

It was unclear why the women and children were stranded, she said, adding that the two boats were the only ones they knew that had sailed from Bangladesh this year.

Most people in Buddhist-majority Myanmar do not accept Rohingya Muslims as a native ethnic group. They are, instead, viewed as having migrated illegally from Bangladesh, although generations of Rohingya have lived in Myanmar.

Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982 and lack access to education and hospitals.

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution in December last year condemning “gross human rights violations and abuses” against Myanmar’s Rohingya.

The Burmese government denies claims of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The country rejects the UN investigators’ work and the General Assembly resolution as biased.