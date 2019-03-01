Lawmakers back new Brexit strategy

AFP, LONDON

Lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to give British Prime Minister Theresa May more time to work on her EU withdrawal deal after she promised they could delay Brexit if necessary, but European leaders warned that any postponement would come with conditions.

Lawmakers voted by 502 to 20 to endorse May’s plan, a radical shift in strategy made only after the threat of a revolt by ministers who fear Britain crashing out of the EU on March 29 without a deal.

May is still seeking changes to a withdrawal agreement struck with the EU late last year, which she hopes would be enough to get it through the House of Commons, but if she fails she has promised lawmakers votes on March 13 and March 14 on whether to leave the bloc without a deal, and if not, to seek a short delay.

“The government’s policy is to get the legally binding changes so a deal can be brought back to this house ... and we can leave on March 29 with a deal,” May said.

Any delay must be approved by the other 27 EU member states and the bloc’s leaders have agreed to look at any request from Britain, but some questioned what it would achieve without a breakthrough in London, where lawmakers still cannot agree how to implement the 2016 Brexit referendum result.

“We don’t need more time, what we need most of all is a decision,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris.

“Although Spain will not oppose granting a possible extension, this must have an assured perspective of resolution,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in Madrid.

May had repeatedly ruled out delaying Brexit, even after her deal — covering citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, a transition period and plans for the Irish border — was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers in January.

Her U-turn on Tuesday prompted outrage among hardliners in the ruling Conservative Party, with influential anti-EU lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg warning that “any delay to Brexit is a plot to stop Brexit.”

Twenty Conservatives on Wednesday rebelled against the prime minister during the main vote, while many others abstained.

However, May’s change of plan averted a rebellion by Conservative pro-Europeans, who fear economic chaos if Britain ends its 46-year-old relationship with the EU without a deal.

In a rare moment of unity, lawmakers on Wednesday moved to protect the rights of 3.6 million Europeans living in Britain and 1 million Britons in the EU in case of a “no deal.”

They backed without a vote an amendment urging the government to try to preserve the expat rights set out in the divorce agreement, whatever happens.

May’s government has already vowed to protect the rights of those in Britain, but agreed to try to encourage a joint EU approach.

Opposition to the Brexit deal, agreed in November last year after almost two years of negotiations between London and Brussels, is focused on the so-called backstop to avoid customs checks on the Irish border.

May is seeking legal guarantees of the temporary nature of the arrangement, which Conservative lawmakers fear would keep Britain in the EU’s customs union indefinitely.

The opposition Labour Party, by contrast, wants a new customs union with the EU after Brexit, but its plan was defeated by 323 to 240 on Wednesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dramatically shifted his own position on Brexit this week by opening the door to backing a second referendum.