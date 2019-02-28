Agencies

GERMANY

Stuck fat rat rescued

A nine-person rescue operation was organized in the town of Bensheim after a fat rat became stuck trying to squeeze through a small gap in a manhole cover on Sunday afternoon. The Auerbach volunteer fire brigade was called in to help a man from the Rhein Neckar animal rescue team, and together they were able to raise the cover and pull the rat free. Two young girls later rewarded the animal rescue team with a drawing of a rat surrounded by hearts, and Danke (thanks) written on it.

IRELAND

Crusader’s head stolen

Vandals have stolen the head of an 800-year-old mummified body known as the “Crusader” from a crypt in St Michan’s Church in Dublin, police and Church of Ireland officials said on Tuesday. Several other mummies in the crypt, including the 400-year-old remains of a nun, were also desecrated in the incident, while the chamber itself was badly damaged, the church said. “I would appeal to those responsible to examine their consciences and return the head of the crusader to its rightful place,” Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson said.

IRAN

Zarif resignation rejected

President Hassan Rouhani yesterday rejected Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif’s resignation, which he submitted on Monday. “I believe your resignation is against the country’s interests and do not approve it,” Rouhani wrote in a letter to Zarif posted on the government’s official Web site. “I consider you ... to be ‘trustworthy, brave and pious’ and in the forefront of resistance against America’s all-out pressure.”

UNITED STATES

Rain prompts evacuation

Torrential rain from a winter storm that has also dumped heavy snow in mountainous areas prompted California authorities to order mandatory evacuations for two dozen small communities north of San Francisco. The town of Guerneville, population 4,500, was the largest ordered to evacuate. The river was expected to crest last night at 14m. “We’re definitely in high concern mode,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sergeant Spencer Crum said.

VENEZUELA

Guaido vows to return soon

National Assembly President and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido said he would return home from Colombia soon to mobilize new protests against President Nicholas Maduro. Guaido spoke on Tuesday after meeting officials from the Lima Group and US Vice President Mike Pence in Bogota.

ANTARCTICA

Iceberg set to calve

An iceberg about twice the size of New York City is set to calve, or break away, from the Brunt ice shelf as a result of a rapidly spreading rift, known as a Halloween crack, that is being monitored by NASA. A crack along part of the ice shelf is spreading east and set to intersect with another fissure that was apparently stable for the past 35 years, but is now accelerating north at a rate of about 4km a year. Once the two rifts meet, which could happen within weeks, an iceberg of at least 1,709km2 is likely to calve.

AUSTRALIA

Refugee children leave Nauru

The remaining refugee children detained on the Pacific island of Nauru departed yesterday on a flight bound for the US, asylum-seeker advocates said. The Refugee Action Coalition (RAC) said that 19 refugees, including four children, were aboard the flight. The camps have come under fierce criticism, with reports of abuse, suicide and despondency. “Despite claims by [Prime Minister] Scott Morrison... that all refugee children were off Nauru, it is only after the flight to the US today that the claim can be truthfully made,” RAC spokesman Ian Rintoul said.