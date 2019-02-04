Agencies

EGYPT

Mummy find announced

The Ministry of Antiquities on Saturday unveiled more than 40 mummies dating back to the Ptolemaic era at a burial site in Tunah Al-Gabal, 260km south of Cairo. Archeologist Rami Rasmi said there were 12 children and six animals, and the rest were adult men and women. The remains were laid on the floor or in open clay coffins in the chamber. The graves in Minya Governate, discovered during an excavation that started in February last year, are in a communal tomb “probably belonging to a petty bourgeois family,” the ministry said.

PHILIPPINES

Chinese center probed

The government will protest China’s opening of a maritime rescue center on Fiery Cross Reef (Yongshu Reef, 永暑礁), Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said yesterday, just days after President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said the nation should be grateful for the move. Locsin said he supports Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio’s position that the nation must contest China’s construction of the center, which Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. “We will” protest if the reports turn out to be true, Locsin said on Twitter. “I however preferred engaging them openly on the floor of the UN General Assembly.” He said his department is awaiting National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon’s assessment as the government cannot rely on media accounts.

INDIA

Derailment kills seven

Seven people were killed and 29 injured when nine coaches of a New Delhi-bound train derailed early yesterday about 30km north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, officials said. Most of the passengers were asleep when the train jumped the tracks. Hundreds of villagers rushed to help rescuers and disaster management personnel to pull out people trapped in the twisted metal and overturned coaches. Indian Railways official Rajesh Dutt Bajpai said that by noon, the rescue work was over. Two of the injured were in critical condition, he said.

NIGERIA

Amnesty report rejected

The army on Saturday rejected an Amnesty International report that said Boko Haram extremists killed at least 60 people in a “devastating” attack on the northeastern border town of Rann. The army in a Facebook post dismissed as “outlandish and unverified” the witness statements that soldiers had left their posts the day before the attack on Monday last week. The army said no attack occurred that day. Amnesty on Friday published satellite imagery that it said showed “hundreds of burned structures” after fighters on motorcycles drove into the town and set homes on fire. The army said the report was “another futile effort” to portray the military as incapable.

SOMALIA

Al-Shabaab fighters killed

Thirteen members of al-Shabaab were killed on Friday in an airstrike 48km outside Mogadishu, the US Africa Command said on Saturday. The strike occurred near Gandarshe in Lower Shabelle region, which the al-Qaeda-linked fighters have used as a staging area for bombings in Mogadishu, it said. It was the 10th US airstrike in the country this year.