Australia says it ‘may have killed’ civilians in Mosul

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia yesterday acknowledged it might have killed as many as 18 civilians in an air strike on Mosul two years ago, during a massive and ultimately successful campaign to dislodge militant fighters.

Following an internal investigation, the Australian Defence Force said coalition raids against Islamic State group positions in the then-occupied northern Iraqi city on June 13, 2017, “may have caused civilian casualties.”

“The coalition assesses that between six and 18 civilians may have been killed,” during strikes on the al-Shafaar neighborhood.

There was no firm information about the number of deaths or whether they came as a result of the Australian strike, or from other coalition members, Australian Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld said.

The intense aerial bombardment to retake what had been Iraq’s second-largest city has already been the subject of intense scrutiny, with the US-led coalition admitting responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian casualties.

A total of 30,008 strikes against the Islamic State were carried out from August 2014 to the end of August last year, with the Mosul campaign being particularly intense.

Critics have alleged the coalition strategy leaned too much on overwhelming air power.

While quicker and posing fewer risks for coalition forces, they allege it put civilians at greater risk.

Monitoring group Airwars said the number of civilian deaths acknowledged by the coalition is well below the true toll of the bombing campaign, estimating that at least 7,468 civilians were killed.

The Australian strike was requested by Iraqi security forces, Hupfeld said.

“The Australian Defence Force takes all feasible precautions to minimize the risk of civilian casualties,” he said.

Ahead of the strike, seven Islamic State fighters were identified in a building and adjacent courtyard, armed with heavy weapons.

The Australian Defence Force said that the civilian casualties were in a nearby building.