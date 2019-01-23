German, French leaders try to re-energize EU unity

Reuters, AACHEN, Germany

The leaders of France and Germany met yesterday to deepen a 1963 treaty of post-war reconciliation in a bid to show that the EU’s main axis remains strong and counter growing euroskeptic nationalism among some other members.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron signed an extension to the Elysee Treaty in the German border city of Aachen, a historical symbol of European concord, before holding a discussion with citizens.

“We want to give an impulse to European unity,” Merkel said in her weekly podcast on Saturday.

As she waited to welcome Macron at the Aachen city hall to sign the updated treaty, some people gathered outside with blue and yellow EU balloons.

Another group wore the yellow vests adorned by members of a grassroots rebellion against Macron.

Although short on detail, the treaty extension, negotiated over the past year, stipulates that it will be a priority of German-French diplomacy for Germany to be accepted as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Germany has for years sought greater influence within the international body, which includes its closest allies the US, Britain and France.

While making clear that France and Germany remain committed to the EU and NATO defense alliance, the agreement also signals that Berlin and Paris will combat efforts by some nationalist politicians in Europe to erode the 28-nation EU.

Facing new challenges from US President Donald Trump as well as EU governments in Italy, Poland and Hungary, Merkel and Macron are keen to head off any breakthrough for euroskeptic parties in the European Parliament vote.

Franco-German treaties are supposed to be milestones in the process of European integration, paving the way for the bloc as a whole to deepen cooperation.

However, its signatories, both of whom have struggled to maintain their authority over their own domestic politics, have failed this time to produce the wide-ranging vision to really enthuse Europhiles.

Euroskeptics also voiced their opposition.

“French President Macron cannot maintain order in his own country,” said Alexander Gauland, leader in parliament of the Alternative for Germany (AfD). “The nationwide protests in France are never ending. So it is inappropriate, if this failing president imposes visions on us for the future of Germany.”

“The EU is now deeply divided. A German-French special relationship will alienate us even further from the other Europeans,” he said.