Canada defies Chinese threats over possible ban

AP, TORONTO

Canada will not be deterred by Chinese pressure, Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Friday after China threatened reprisals if Huawei was banned from supplying equipment for 5G networks.

There are accusations that the telecom giant is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party or is required to facilitate Chinese spying.

The US, Australia, Japan and other countries have imposed curbs on use of its technology.

Canada has been abundantly clear that it will not compromise national security, Goodale said.

“It’s a difficult challenge, but we’ll not be deterred by what we believe to be right and what we believe to be in the interests of Canada,” Goodale added.

Chinese Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye (盧沙野) on Thursday warned of repercussions if Canada bars the firm from its new 5G network.

“One of the things that is of concern in this situation is the blending of Chinese commercial interests with Chinese political positioning and consequences. That’s something that I think should be of concern to Canadians and people around the world,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canada and its security agencies are studying whether to use equipment from Huawei as phone carriers prepare to roll out 5G technology.

The technology is designed to support a vast expansion of networks to facilitate medical devices, self-driving cars and other technology. That increases the risk of potential security failures and has prompted governments to treat telecom networks as strategic assets.

However, the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) in Canada on Dec. 1 at the request of the US has created a growing diplomatic rift between China and Canada.

The US wants her extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor 10 days after Meng’s arrest on allegations that they were “engaging in activities that endanger the national security” of China in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release her.

China also on Monday sentenced another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, to death in a sudden retrial of his drug-smuggling case.

Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum said the path that China is on is not in its interest.

“It’s not in the interests of corporate China if when they run into trouble internationally the Chinese government arrests people to use as bargaining chips,” McCallum said. “That is the perception of much of the world and that is not good for the reputation of Chinese businesspeople.”

On Thursday, Lu warned Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland not to use next week’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to press for support against China.

He also said Canada’s arrest of Meng was an act of “backstabbing” by Canada and called it “politically motivated.”

Freeland has said the detention of two Canadians will be at the top of her agenda in Davos and did not back down from her position after hearing about the ambassador’s remark.

Canada maintains that Meng’s arrest is a matter of rule of law and says it is acting according to its international treaty obligations.

Trudeau said Canada would continue to speak out.

“A lot of countries share the concern,” Trudeau said.