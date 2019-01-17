Macron launches a ‘grand debate’ following protests

AP, GRAND BOURGTHEROULDE, France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday encouraged people to list their grievances and propose changes to the country’s economy during a “grand debate” aimed at appeasing the “yellow vest” movement, following weeks of anti-government protests.

Macron formally launched a three-month national debate during a meeting with about 600 mayors and local officials in Grand Bourgtheroulde, a small town in Normandy.

He said he was there to hear the concerns of the French.

He started his journey with a stop in the small town of Gasny to attend a local officials’ meeting, where some expressed their concerns over the loss of purchasing power of retirees and civil servants.

Macron said he wants to help “people in a difficult situation” find their way out of poverty by making them “more responsible,” because “some are doing the right thing and some are messing around.”

The expression, using a vulgar verb in French, was highly commented about on social media.

Macron said the “yellow vest” crisis was a chance to make deeper changes in the country.

He pledged to this year reform the pension system to make it fairer, because some workers have more benefits than others depending on their jobs.

Despite a high security presence, a ban on traffic and restricted access to the town, more than 100 “yellow vest” protesters gathered in Grand Bourgtheroulde to express their discontent.

Some brief scuffles between demonstrators and police broke out and a few people were arrested, a photographer reported.

Security forces used tear gas to push back protesters to a good distance from the meeting with Macron.

“We are being prevented from accessing the village,” protester Florence Clement said.

“I was crossing the road with my yellow vest but I was asked to remove it because it’s forbidden,” Clement said.

Macron this week addressed a “letter to the French” to encourage people to express their views.

The consultation is to take place through local meetings and on the Internet. The debate is to focus on taxes, public services, climate change and democracy.

The French leader hopes the process will help quell anger over his economic policies.