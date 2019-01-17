‘Naive’ tourists couch surfing in Afghanistan

AFP, KABUL

Seeking an “authentic” experience as he backpacked through Afghanistan, Dutch tourist Ciaran Barr searched the Couchsurfing Web site for locals to stay with. He found an astonishing number of potential hosts.

Despite the nation’s decaying security, nearly 2,000 Afghans — the vast majority of them men — have signed up to host guests on the social networking platform, which connects travelers around the world with locals who are willing to put them up for free.

“You feel like you get a more authentic feel for the city so you don’t get trapped in tourist hot spots,” Barr, 24, told reporters in heavily militarized Kabul, where he spent several nights sleeping on a thin mattress on the floor of his Afghan host’s bedroom.

“Not that there are any in Afghanistan,” he added.

Once a popular stop on the well-worn hippie trail between Europe and South Asia in the 1970s, Afghanistan has seen the number of foreign travelers crossing its borders dwindle in the past four decades.

However, dozens still make the dangerous journey every year, ignoring clear warnings from their governments to stay away from a country that by some estimates is the world’s deadliest conflict zone.

Many take their chances by staying with Afghan strangers they find through the Couchsurfing network, rather than paying for a room in a hotel protected by armed guards and bulletproof doors.

“Staying with people and dressing to blend in a bit makes it possible to travel in Afghanistan with not too big of a risk,” said Barr, who — with his dark hair and beard, and dressed in the baggy shalwar kameez favored by most Afghan men — stands out less than most foreigners.

Couch surfing’s concept is like a modern-day version of Afghanistan’s tradition of hospitality, which obliges Afghans to provide food and shelter to strangers, but it is risky.

Couch surfers only have their host’s online profile and references to judge their character. In a country where kidnappings remain common and foreigners are highly prized targets, they have no way of knowing if their host is connected to criminals, who might see a chance to get rich by abducting them or giving them up to militants.

“You can end up with the Taliban,” a diplomat in Kabul said. “It’s naive and reckless.”

That is what happened to North American couple Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle, who were kidnapped while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012.

They were freed from the Taliban in 2017, along with their three children who were born in captivity.

However, Norwegian tourist Jorn Bjorn Augestad said that government warnings exaggerate the dangers.

“They are too careful. You have to be smart about a lot of things. Having contact with a local is the best way to stay safe,” said Augestad, who plans to visit every country in the world, including Syria, before his 30th birthday this year.

Barr and Augestad began their week-long Afghan odyssey in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, famous for its ancient Blue Mosque and buzkashi, a savage version of polo played with a goat carcass.

After reaching Kabul, the deadliest place in Afghanistan for civilians, Barr and Augestad stayed with Couchsurfing host Naser Majidi, 27, who works as a technical adviser for a water utility company.

For Afghans, hosting a foreigner is a chance to travel vicariously, as more countries make it all but impossible for Afghan passport holders to obtain a visa.