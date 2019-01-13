Agencies

AUSTRIA

Army rescues students

Troops on Friday airlifted a group of German students stranded at a snowbound ski resort, as emergency services scrambled to clear record snowfall across large parts of the country. The army said it used two helicopters to transport the group of 66 pupils and teachers from the central ski station of Kasberg. It had been cut off for days due to the heavy snowfall covering much of the west and center of the country.

UNITED STATES

‘Bird Box’ prank crashes

Police said a Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called “Bird Box challenge.” The 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate Bird Box, a Sandra Bullock movie in which characters are blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die. Lyman said it should serve as a warning that he never thought he would need to give: “Don’t drive while blindfolded.”

POLAND

Wild boars culled

The European Commission is supporting the country’s slaughter of wild boars as a way of protecting farm pigs and meat production from the deadly African swine fever. The government’s decision to shoot about 200,000 wild boars has drawn wide public protests, but veterinary and Polish environment officials insist that it is an approved method. Massive boar hunts are planned over the remainder of the month.

CANADA

Saudi woman finds asylum

An 18-year-old Saudi runaway who said she was abused and feared death if deported back home was yesterday expected to arrive in the country, which has granted her asylum. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country would accept Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun as a refugee. It caps a dramatic week that saw her flee her family while visiting Kuwait and fly to Bangkok, where she barricaded herself in a hotel to avoid deportation.

UNITED STATES

Shutdown hits record

The government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s demand for border wall funding became the longest in the modern era as it stretched into its 22nd day yesterday. No more talks are scheduled for early in the week. Trump’s budget team is drawing up contingency plans for a shutdown that extends through the end of February, an official said.

UNITED STATES

Bicyclist slays policewoman

Authorities have said it is a mystery why a gunman on a bicycle ambushed a policewoman and narrowly missed wounding others in an apparently random shooting that ended in suicide. Davis, California, is mourning Officer Natalie Corona, who was on Thursday shot as she investigated a traffic accident. Police Chief Darren Pytel said the man was not involved in the crash, but opened fire, hitting Corona in the neck. Pytel and witnesses said he then shot at a firetruck, a passing bus and a house. He later shot himself.

UNITED STATES

Endangered orcas have calf

A calf was born to a population of endangered killer whales that live in waters off the state of Washington, researchers said. Staff first saw the calf on Friday at the eastern end of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Center for Whale Research founding director Ken Balcomb told the Seattle Times. He said the youngster looks healthy, but survival rates for baby orcas are only about 50 percent.

INDIA

Guru convicted of murder

A popular and flamboyant spiritual guru in India, who is serving 20 years in prison for raping two female followers, was on Friday convicted of murdering a journalist 16 years ago in another case. Justice Jagdeep Singh convicted the guru, who calls himself Dr Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, and three other people and is to sentence them on Thursday. All four could face death sentences in the killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati after he published a letter in his newspaper alleging sexual exploitation of women by the guru.