Trump stands by US border demands

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his demands for funding for a border wall as another round of shutdown talks failed to break an impasse, while House Democrats planned to step up the pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers by passing legislation this week to reopen parts of the government.

Trump, who spent part of the day at Camp David for staff meetings, showed no signs of budging on his demand more than US$5 billion for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

White House officials affirmed that request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting with senior congressional aides led by US Vice President Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress.

The letter from US Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought also formalized Trump’s declaration that the wall would be built from steel, rather than concrete, asking for funding for a “steel barrier on the southwest border.”

The White House said the letter, as well as details provided during the meeting, sought to answer Democrats’ questions about the funding request.

However, Democrats said that the administration failed in both the meeting and the letter to provide a full budget of how it would spend the billions requested on the wall, money the president wants from the US Congress.

The letter includes a request for US$800 million for “urgent humanitarian needs,” a reflection of the growing anxiety over migrants traveling to the border, which the White House said Democrats raised in the meetings.

It repeats some existing funding requests for detention beds and security officers, which have already been panned by Congress and would likely find resistance among House Democrats.

Still, the request makes clear a wall is a top priority.

Vought wrote that a “physical barrier — wall — creates an enduring capability that helps field personnel stop, slow down and/or contain illegal entries.”

Trump said a steel barrier would be progress as he returned from the presidential retreat in Maryland, saying Democrats “don’t like concrete, so we’ll give them steel.”

Trump has said that his definition of the wall is flexible, but Democrats have made it clear that they see a wall as immoral and ineffective, and prefer other types of border security funded at already agreed upon levels.

With the partial shutdown in its third week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the next few days, starting with the US Department of the Treasury to ensure that people receive their tax refunds.