Top Democrats balk at new lawmaker’s Trump remark

Bloomberg

Senior members of the Democratic Party distanced themselves from a US House of Representatives member’s profanity-laced call for US President Donald Trump’s impeachment, but Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday flew to the defense of her fellow freshman.

“I got your back,” she tweeted at US Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who created a stir by telling supporters on Thursday that “we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherfucker,” referring to Trump.

The Tlaib brouhaha is the latest example of how some of the party’s new members, swept into office in November’s midterm elections, are pushing boundaries and creating headaches for Democratic leaders.

Her comments, made at a reception hosted by progressive activist group MoveOn, were caught on video and reported by the Washington Post.

Tlaib’s office did not respond to requests for comment, but in a statement to BuzzFeed News said she “absolutely believes he needs to be impeached.”

Trump on Friday called the comments “disgraceful” and “highly disrespectful” to the country.

“I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family,” Trump told a news conference on the partial government shutdown.

“You can’t impeach somebody who’s doing a great job,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez went after the Republican Party for criticizing Tlaib.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” she tweeted.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been trying to tamp down talk of impeaching Trump as Democrats try to move on their legislative agenda, on Friday said that Tlaib’s stance “is not the position of the House Democratic caucus.”

Pelosi declined to chastise Tlaib for the vulgarity, saying that while she does not use that kind of language she is “not in the censorship business.”

“That’s freedom of speech of an individual member,” Pelosi said at MSNBC’s The Speaker town hall event.

Republicans seized on both Tlaib’s impeachment call and her language.

“They announce they are going to impeach the president. On what basis?” said US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “How do you work with anybody if this is what they really have planned?”

US House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney — whose father, former US vice president Dick Cheney, once directed a profanity at a Democratic senator on the US Senate floor — decried the use of “foul language” and said she worried her children would hear of it.

Pelosi said discussions about impeachment would only help Trump solidify the support of his base.

She added that she did not think Tlaib’s comments were worse than anything the US president has said.

“Words weigh a ton, and the president has to realize his words weigh a ton, too, and some of the words he uses have a direct impact on people’s lives,” Pelosi said.

“My colleague’s comments do not have an impact on people’s lives,” she added.