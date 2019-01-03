Armed men kill 37 in Mali

Reuters, BAMAKO

Armed men on Tuesday killed 37 Fulani civilians in central Mali, where ethnic violence cost hundreds of lives last year, the government said.

Violence between Fulani and rival communities has compounded an already dire security situation in Mali’s semi-arid and desert regions, which are used as a base by militant groups with ties to al-Qaeda.

The attackers, who were dressed as traditional Donzo hunters, raided the village of Koulogon, the government said in a statement, adding that some victims were children.

The attack occurred at about the time of the first call to prayer of the year and targeted the Fulani part of Koulogon, said Moulage Guindo, mayor of Bankass, the nearest town.

“Our village chief, Moussa Diallo, was killed in the attack along with old women [and] a girl, all members of his family,” Allaye Yattara, a Fulani, told reporters.

Mali has been in turmoil since Tuareg rebels and loosely allied Islamists took over its north in 2012, prompting French forces to intervene to push them back the following year.

Since the death in November last year of Fulani militant figure Amadou Koufa, intergroup conflict has increased.

Additional reporting by AFP