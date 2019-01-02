Day-trippers to pay to access Venice’s historic downtown

AP, MILAN, Italy

A measure in Italy’s budget law this year is to allow the local government in Venice to charge day-trippers for access to the city’s historic center as a way to help defray the considerable costs of maintaining a popular tourist destination built on water, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has said.

Brugnaro on Sunday tweeted that the new visitors’ tax would “allow us to manage the city better and to keep it clean” and “allow Venetians to live with more decorum.”

The Venice City Council is to be responsible for setting the charge and determining collections.

It would vary from 2.5 euros to 10 euros (US$2.87 to US$11.47) per person, with exemptions for students, people traveling briefly to Venice for work or business and regional residents, the mayor’s office said.

Overnight visitors would not be assessed the new levy. They are charged a small “stay” tax per night that varies according to such criteria as season, location and the ages of guests.

As many as 30 million people visit Venice each year, with about one-fifth spending at least one night in the historic center of the city, which excludes islands in the lagoon and a mainland, officials said.

The substantial cost of cleaning and maintaining security has so far been paid “only by Venetians,” Brugnaro said.

The cost of maintaining public buildings in Venice’s historic center is one-third higher than on the mainland due to materials having to be brought in by boat and sometimes taken on hand-carts through the city’s narrow mazes of streets, city officials said.

The extra funds would also cover the deployment of 350 officers on for holidays like New Year’s Eve and Carnival.