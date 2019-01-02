Afghans expect this year to be even deadlier

AFP, KABUL

After a year of record bloodshed, Afghans this year are bracing for an even deadlier year with the threat of a US drawdown and a looming presidential vote likely to fuel violence.

US President Donald Trump’s plan to slash the number of US soldiers in Afghanistan before negotiators have struck a peace deal with the Taliban has crushed hopes among many Afghans for an end to the 17-year conflict.

The news, which the White House has not confirmed, capped an annus horribilis for the war-weary nation, which by some estimates had overtaken Syria as the world’s deadliest conflict zone last year.

Ordinary Afghans, who have long borne the brunt of the relentless fighting, told reporters they felt increasingly despondent about the future as the Taliban and the Islamic State group adapt to ramped-up security to carry out almost daily attacks on civilians and security forces.

“It is getting worse every day,” said electrical engineering student Mohammad Hussain in Kabul, one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians. “The security we had four or five years back was better than now. Even when we don’t have attacks in Kabul, we are waiting for something to happen.”

Zabihullah Shirzad, who owns a garbage collecting company in the Afghan capital, said he could not remember a bloodier year than last year and predicted that this year would be even deadlier.

“We will see more killing and bloodshed,” the 42 year old said.

“I am not optimistic about the peace talks,” he said.

Their gloomy comments reflect the findings of a Gallup poll published in October, which showed an unprecedented level of pessimism among Afghans.

An Asia Foundation study last month showed that more than 60 percent of Afghans thought the nation was moving in the wrong direction — unchanged from a year ago.

Several key indicators show Afghan security locked in a downward spiral, underscoring their negativity.

Civilian deaths hit a record high in the first half of the year, while the Taliban are slaughtering Afghan forces in greater numbers than ever before.

This year was also marked by some of the deadliest suicide attacks since the start of the war in 2001, including an ambulance bomb blast that targeted a crowded street in Kabul last January, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds more.

The bloodshed was exacerbated by Trump’s more aggressive strategy for Afghanistan, which he reluctantly announced in August last year, putting thousands more US boots on the ground and giving its air units greater leeway to go after the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

One estimate puts the number of conflict-related deaths at more than 40,000 last year — almost equal to the combined total for Syria and Yemen — according to data compiled by the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Afghanistan also took the unenviable title of deadliest country in the world for journalists, with 15 media workers killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and driver Mohammad Akhtar.

Adding to the misery was the worst drought in recent history, which forced more than 250,000 people to abandon their homes, overwhelming humanitarian agencies as they struggled to provide enough food and shelter.

Thousands of displaced families have set up makeshift tents on the edge of cities, and some are even selling their young daughters into marriage to repay debt or buy food.