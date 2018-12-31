Why groundbreaking DR Congo vote could stumble

AP, JOHANNESBURG

Rich in the minerals that power the world’s mobile phones and laptops, yet desperately underdeveloped, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) voted yesterday for its first new president in nearly two decades in what could have been the sprawling country’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power.

However, a last-minute decision to bar about 1 million voters because of an Ebola virus outbreak, after two years of various election delays, has angered many.

The opposition was also worried that manipulation of controversial voting machines would ensure that Congolese President Joseph Kabila’s preferred successor wins.

Here is a look at the troubled election.

CANDIDATES

The three top candidates were relative unknowns even months ago.

Kabila has put forward loyalist Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary as the ruling party candidate. The former interior minister is under EU sanctions for a crackdown on Congolese who protested the delayed election.

Congolese annoyance over the sanctions has worsened relations with the West, whose observers were not invited to watch yesterday’s vote.

Kabila, blocked from serving three consecutive terms, has hinted he would run again in 2023, leading the opposition to suspect he plans to wield power behind the scenes until then to protect his wealth.

The opposition is split after briefly uniting behind leading candidate Martin Fayulu, a businessman and lawmaker in the capital Kinshasa.

Felix Tshisekedi, son of late opposition icon Etienne Tshisekedi and head of the DR Congo’s most prominent opposition party, broke away to join forces with the party of Vital Kamerhe, who finished third in the 2011 election.

UNREST

The Congolese electoral commission made a surprise decision on Wednesday to bar about 1 million people in two eastern cities from voting, blaming an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus.

They are to vote instead in March, months after the new president is inaugurated next month.

The decision has been criticized as undermining the credibility of the election.

Protests erupted in Beni and Butembo as residents demand to vote with the rest of the country. Health officials have said that precautions were in place to allow safe voting, with electoral officials involved.

“If they knew there wouldn’t be an election here, why did they instruct candidates to campaign?” one Beni protester said.

The International Rescue Committee, among aid groups forced to suspend their work, said the electoral commission was using the outbreak “as a political ploy, putting aid workers in immediate danger.”

It said the cities have a large number of opposition supporters.

The Ebola outbreak, declared in August, is the second-deadliest in history and the most complex. Response workers face rebel attacks and community resistance in a region that had never faced Ebola before.

Residents are bitter that the government now claims to protect them from the virus after failing to protect them from rebel attacks that have killed 1,500 people in Beni alone in the past four years.

VOTING MACHINES

Voting machines, used for the first time in the DR Congo, have been questioned for months.

Nine percent of the country has electricity, and many of its 40 million voters have never used a computer, but the electoral commission expects people to take less than a minute to navigate a touchscreen and select a president and local representatives.