Three more arrested over abductions by Jewish sect

AP, NEW YORK

Three more alleged leaders of an extremist Jewish sect have been arrested on charges of kidnapping two children in New York City and the children have been found safe in Mexico, authorities said on Friday.

The three, plus a fourth man arrested earlier, have been charged with abducting the victims — 14-year-old Yante Teller and her 12-year-old brother Chaim Teller — on Dec. 8 from their home in upstate New York and taking them out of the country.

“As alleged in the complaint, the defendants engaged in a terrifying kidnapping of two children in the middle of the night, taking the children across the border to Mexico,” US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

“Thankfully, the kidnappers were no match for the perseverance of the FBI, the New York State Police and Mexican authorities, and the children were recovered this morning after a nearly three-week search,” Berman said.

Aron Rosner was arrested in New York City on Sunday last week, while Nachman Helbrans, Mayer Rosner and Jacob Rosner were arrested on Thursday after they were deported from Mexico to New York City.

Their attorney did not return an e-mail seeking comment.

Authorities have said that the men are leaders of Lev Tahor, an extremist Jewish sect based in Guatemala.

The FBI said in the court filings that the children’s mother had been a “voluntary member” of Lev Tahor, but fled the group in the past few weeks after its leadership became increasingly extreme.

Her father, Shlomo Helbrans, founded the sect and was in 1994 convicted of kidnapping a 13-year-old in New York.

Shlomo Helbrans was later deported to Israel. He drowned in Mexico last year.

Nachman Helbrans is the brother of the kidnapped children’s mother and had become the new leader of the sect, authorities said.

FBI Agent Jonathan Lane referred in the criminal complaint against the defendants to reports of Lev Tahor subjecting children to “physical, sexual and emotional abuse.”

The kidnapping victims were found on Friday morning in the Mexican town of Tenango del Aire and plans are underway to reunite them with their mother, Berman said.