Al-Sisi’s call on Egyptians to lose weight creates a stir

AP, CAIRO

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is demanding Egyptians lose weight.

In televised comments earlier this month, the general-turned-president railed about the number of overweight people he sees and told Egyptians they must take better care of themselves.

He said physical education should become core curriculum at schools and universities, and suggested TV shows should not let presenters or guests on the air if they are overweight.

The next morning, before sunrise, he drove his point home by energetically cycling to the national military academy in a Cairo suburb. In black sweat pants, a dark top and a matching baseball hat, he told cadets that he was adamant they would not leave basic training before fulfilling fitness requirements.

It was the typical style of al-Sisi, who sees even the smallest minutiae as needing his shaping and weighs in on anything from road building to filmmaking, often while scolding and haranguing Egyptians to correct their behavior.

However, al-Sisi’s critics said he was fat-shaming and taking an elitist approach to a problem whose roots lie to a large extent in poverty. They also criticized him for not offering concrete plans to combat obesity and spread fitness.

Prices for food — particularly fruits and vegetables — have spiraled because of economic reforms introduced by al-Sisi, often making cheaper junk foods more appealing.

No one disputes that Egypt has a weight problem. One in three Egyptians suffers from obesity, the world’s highest rate, according to a global study last year by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

It found 35 percent of adults — about 19 million people in a nation of 100 million — are obese, again the world’s highest rate, as well as 10.2 percent of Egyptian children, or about 3.6 million.

Al-Sisi, who often tells Egyptians they must buckle down and accept hardships to get through hard times, said they must change their habits to shed the fat.

“The second I walk into any place I look at things you cannot possibly imagine I would notice; and I ask myself: ‘What is this? Who are these people? Why are these people not looking after themselves?’” al-Sisi said in the Dec. 15 comments.

He derided Egyptians for not walking enough and, laughing, turned to his prime minister — seated next to him — and told him not to put on weight.

Egypt’s pro-government media prominently trumpeted his comments. Parliament, packed by his supporters, has said it intends to introduce legislation making physical education part of the core curriculum at schools.

Similarly, his education minister said students taking a 10-stop ride on the Cairo metro should get off two stops early and walk to their destination as a form of exercise.

In social media, possibly the only platform of relatively free speech left in Egypt, the response was more critical.

Some said al-Sisi was removed from reality or speaks his mind without weighing his words first. A flood of jokes spilled forth on Twitter and Facebook, playing on the risks of being too fat under a president whose security forces have arrested thousands in a widespread crackdown against dissent.

One joke that went viral told of people in a car sucking in their bellies as they approached a police checkpoint.

Another has a man asking to hide at a friend’s house from police until he loses weight. In another, a man informs on his overweight wife to authorities on the phone.