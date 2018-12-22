Massive heat wave to scorch Australia after Christmas Day

The Guardian

A post-Christmas heat wave is set to hit Australia next week, stretching from Broome to Melbourne, peaking at 45°C in South Australia and bringing the heat to the Boxing Day Test.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a three-day heat wave warning for inland areas across nearly the whole country from Christmas to Friday next week.

Severe to low heat waves are to cover northern and central Western Australia, central South Australia (SA), northern Victoria and southern New South Wales (NSW) in the post-Christmas holiday period.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is to hit a maximum of 32°C on Boxing Day, and parts of South Australia would rise to 45°C the day after.

Adelaide is to reach a maximum of 37°C on Boxing Day, 41°C on Thursday and 38°C on Friday.

Thursday would be the hottest day in most of the country, bureau meteorologist Claire Yeo said.

“Places west of the Great Dividing Range in NSW will experience temperatures in the mid-40s, at some locations in SA we will potentially see temperatures above 45°C,” Yeo said. “Generally anywhere in the southeast, away from the coast, will see those temperatures rising. Anywhere inland is going to be very, very hot.”

A high-pressure system would begin forming over Victoria today, bureau forecaster Michael Efron said.

On Christmas Day — which is to be warm and dry for most of the country — Victoria would experience an afternoon breeze that would cool the state down before dinnertime, he said, but added that the heat would pick up the next day.

“It will be really hot across the state on Boxing Day: into the low 40s in the north, and 41°C in Mildura,” he said. “For the cricket at the MCG, another sunny day, a top of 32 degrees. Do take care if you are outside on Boxing Day.”

Sydney is to experience a maximum of 29°C on Boxing Day and 30°C on Thursday, Melbourne would see 34°C on Thursday and Brisbane is forecast for a maximum of 29°C on Boxing Day and Thursday.

The hot spell was expected for a summer that the bureau had already predicted would be hotter and drier than average, Yeo said.