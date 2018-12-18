Agencies

FRANCE

Fifth Strasbourg victim dies

A fifth person wounded during an attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg died on Sunday, authorities and relatives said. The prosecutors’ office said that a Polish national had died after being injured by Cherif Chekatt in Tuesday’s rampage. “My brother Barto Pedro Orent-Niedzielski has just passed away. He thanks you for the love and strength you have given him,” the brother of the 36-year-old from the Polish city of Katowice wrote on Facebook. Chekatt, 29, attacked Christmas market shoppers armed with a gun and a knife, before being killed by police two days later. Orent-Niedzielski and his Italian friend Antonio Megalizzi had tried to stop Chekatt from entering a bar during Tuesday’s assault, a close friend told reporters. Megalizzi, 28, died from his injuries on Friday. Nicknamed “Bartek,” Orent-Niedzielski had lived in Strasbourg for 20 years, according to his friend. Eleven people were injured in the incident, with several still in a critical condition.

CROATIA

Migrant heave-ho denied

Authorities on Sunday denied a report by an international watchdog group that alleged police were illegally and sometimes violently pushing migrants back into neighboring Bosnia. The Ministry of the Interior issued the denial in response to a video published by the Border Violence Monitoring group that showed armed police officers shouting orders at a group of migrants and escorting them out of a forest. The monitoring group said it had more footage from cameras hidden along the border with Bosnia and provided to the group by people who “prefer to remain anonymous for security reasons.” The ministry said the video was filmed “right at the border” with Bosnia where there are no official crossing points. It said officers were not expelling migrants, but legally “deterring” them from illegally entering Croatia.

ISRAEL

Facebook blocks PM’s son

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest child, Yair, on Sunday tweeted that Facebook blocked his page for 24 hours over what it called anti-Muslim posts. In a Facebook message posted on Thursday after deadly Palestinian attacks, Yair Netanyahu had called for “all Muslims [to] leave.” Israel. “Do you know where there are no attacks? In Iceland and in Japan where coincidentally there are no Muslims,” the prime minister’s son wrote. In another post he wrote that there were only two possible solutions for peace, either “all Jews leave or all Muslims leave.” He added: “I prefer the second option.” His comments came after two soldiers were shot dead on Thursday at a central West Bank bus station near a settlement. On the same day, a baby prematurely delivered after his mother was shot and wounded in a separate attack nearby on Dec. 9 also died. Facebook deleted Yair Netanyahu’s posts, prompting him to take to Twitter to criticize the social networking giant, calling it a “dictatorship of thought.”

IRAN

General killed cleaning gun

The Web site of the Revolutionary Guard on Sunday reported that a general who fought in Syria and Iraq accidentally killed himself while cleaning a gun. General Ghodratollah Mansouri allegedly shot himself in the head by accident while cleaning his pistol, the report said. Mansouri was veteran of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, it said.