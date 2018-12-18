Pakistanis search for missing wives

AP, ISLAMABAD

The last time Chaudhry Javed Atta saw his wife was more than a year ago — the Pakistani trader in dried and fresh produce was leaving their home in northwestern China’s heavily Muslim Xinjiang region to go back to his country to renew his visa.

He remembers the last thing she told him: “As soon as you leave, they will take me to the camp and I will not come back.”

That was August last year. By then, Atta and Amina Manaji, from the Muslim ethnic Uighur group native to Xinjiang, had been married for 14 years.

Atta is one of scores of Pakistani businessmen — and he says there are more than 200 — whose spouses have disappeared, taken to what Chinese authorities tell them are education centers.

Beijing has been accused of interning members of its Muslim population — by some reports as many as 1 million — to “re-educate” them away from their faith.

It is seen as a response to riots and violent attacks that the government blamed on separatists.

“They call them schools, but they are prisons,” Atta said. “They can’t leave.”

Pakistanis often rally loudly in defense of Islam and Muslims whenever they are perceived offended around the world — most recently over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

In 1989, protests spread from Pakistan elsewhere, leading to the fatwa by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini against author Salman Rushdie for his depiction of Islam in his book The Satanic Verses.

However, political and economic factors, including concerns about losing out on vast Chinese investments, have kept Pakistan and other Muslim nations silent about the plight in China of fellow Muslims, the Uighurs.

“Cold, hard interests will always carry the day” in international relations, said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “The Muslim world’s deafening silence about China’s treatment of Muslims can be attributed to its strong interest in maintaining close relations with the world’s next superpower.”

China is financing major development projects in cash-strapped Pakistan.

Islamabad says Beijing’s up to US$75 billion development project known the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — part of an effort to reconstruct the historic Silk Road linking China to all corners of Asia — would bring new prosperity to Pakistan, where the average citizen lives on just US$125 a month.

For Atta, it is not just the separation from his wife.

He has also had to leave their two sons, who are 5 and 7 years old and whose passports were confiscated by the Chinese government, in the care of his wife’s family.

Otherwise, the authorities would have put them in an orphanage, he said.

He went back to China twice for a few months, but both times his visas expired and he had to return to Pakistan. Getting in touch with family in Xinjiang is a circuitous route that involves reaching out to Pakistani friends still there, who then track down family members willing to talk.

“Now especially I am worried. It is now eight, almost nine months, that I have not seen my children,” he said. “I haven’t even been able to talk to them.”

Last week, Atta finally talked to his brother-in-law after a friend discovered he had a heart attack and was recovering in a hospital in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.

“He said my sons were good, but he had no news of my wife,” Atta said.