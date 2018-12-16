Agencies

INDIA

Food poisoning kills 11

Police yesterday said that they arrested three people after at least 11 died of suspected food poisoning following a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Hindu temple. Police officer Musharraf said that more than 130 sick people were recovering from poisoning in hospitals in Chamarajnagar District of Karnataka State. Musharraf, who uses one name, said that Hindu devotees ate contaminated cooked vegetables and rice on Friday. They immediately started vomiting, complained of severe stomach pain and were taken to nearby hospitals. Musharraf said eight of those hospitalized were in critical condition. He said three members of the temple’s management have been arrested and samples of the food sent for chemical analysis.

TURKEY

Khashoggi recording heard

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that he has heard an audio recording in which a suspected killer of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi allegedly says: “I know how to cut well.” Erdogan said that the man heard in the recording was a high-level soldier and “morgue employee” who “openly” said he could dissect a body. Ankara has shared the audio recording with Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany and others. It says that a 15-person hit squad killed Khashoggi on Oct. 2 in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate. His remains have not been found. Erdogan also criticized Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman for saying the journalist had left the consulate, a claim he later reversed. “This nation is not dumb, it knows how to hold [people] accountable,” Erdogan said.

FRANCE

Proust book auctioned

A first edition of Marcel Proust’s Swann’s Way on Friday sold for 1.51 million euros (US$1.7 million) in Paris, a world record for a French book, auction house Sotheby’s said. The rare copy of the first volume of the French writer’s masterpiece, Remembrance of Things Past, had been expected to go for between 600,000 euros and 800,000 euros. It smashed the previous record for a piece of French literature held by poet Charles Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs du Mal (The Flowers of Evil), a copy of which sold for 775,000 euros nine years ago. The copy of Swann’s Way is the first from a numbered luxuriously bound edition of the novel that Proust paid for himself and gave to his friend Lucien Daudet. It was the star lot in the fourth part of the mammoth sale of the library of the late French fashion mogul Pierre Berge. The cofounder of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire put together one of the world’s greatest private collections of rare and antiquarian books.

UNITED STATES

Migrant girl dies

Seven-year-old Guatemalan Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin died of apparent dehydration after arriving at the US border with Mexico having not had anything to eat or drink for days. Maquin and her father were picked up by border authorities with other migrants this month in the New Mexico desert. About seven hours later, she was put on a bus to the nearest Border Patrol station, but soon began vomiting. By the end of the two-hour drive, she had stopped breathing. Customs and Border Protection on Friday said that the girl initially appeared healthy and that an interview raised no signs of trouble.