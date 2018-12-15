Agencies

MALDIVES

Police summon ex-president

Police have summoned former president Abdulla Yameen for questioning as part of investigations into deals he made during his tenure, many of them involving Chinese infrastructure projects, his party said. Yameen lost a presidential election in September and the new government of his successor, Mohamed Ibrahim Solih, has been trying to determine the extent of Chinese loans to finance a construction boom in the Indian Ocean island nation. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing and said that he took on loans to accelerate economic development. The Maldives have become the latest battleground for influence between old rivals India and China. Yameen steered the country of just over 400,000 people closer to China, away from traditional partner India, but since his surprise election defeat, India has been re-exerting its influence. On Monday, new president Solih is to travel to India on his first overseas visit since taking over as president last month.

AUSTRALIA

Cyclone to make landfall

The northeast of the country is bracing for a severe tropical cyclone, with authorities warning of flash flooding and destructive winds. Cyclone Owen has been strengthening off the north coast of Queensland State, in warm waters in the Gulf of Carpentaria, and was expected to reach category four — defined as a severe tropical cyclone with very destructive winds — when it makes landfall in the morning. “With landfall there will be significant storm tide for locations along the coast,” Queensland Bureau of Meteorology weather services manager Richard Wardle said yesterday. Winds of up to 200kph are expected as the cyclone reaches land near the border of the Northern Territory and Queensland, before making its way down the east coast.

CHINA

Ex-auto leader ‘surrenders’

Former Association of Automobile Manufacturers deputy president Jiang Lei (蔣雷) has returned from New Zealand to “surrender” to the authorities for graft, Xinhua said yesterday. The return was arranged by the international arm of the nation’s anti-graft agencies, along with New Zealand law enforcement, Xinhua said. New Zealand Minister of Justice Andrew Little in an e-mailed statement said that Jiang had not been extradited, but declined further comment.

CHINA

‘Totoro’ hits theaters

My Neighbor Totoro finally hit Chinese cinemas yesterday — 30 years after its original release. The Studio Ghibli film has never been screened in China, despite its global popularity. It is unclear why the movie has never been released in China. “In order to get rid of bogus copies [of the movie], I thought we should show a Ghibli movie in the Chinese market,” Studio Ghibli chairman Koji Hoshino said on Monday.

DR CONGO

Days-old baby beats Ebola

They call her the “young miracle.” A baby who was admitted to an Ebola treatment center just six days after birth has now recovered from the virus. The Ministry of Public Health called the baby the youngest survivor in what is now the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak. The baby’s mother, who had Ebola, died in childbirth, the ministry said. The infant was discharged from the treatment center in Beni on Wednesday.

JAPAN

Report shows exclusions

At least nine medical schools manipulated their admissions systems to exclude women and older candidates, a Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology investigation of the nation’s 81 medical colleges said yesterday. Nine schools were found to have inappropriate admissions procedures and a 10th school is suspected of it, Kyodo News reported. Juntendo University this week was the latest to hold a news conference admitting discrimination and said on its Web site that it had manipulated results to make up for the fact that women tend to be more mature and better communicators than men at university-entrance age.