THAILAND

Tourist shot by off-duty cop

A French tourist early yesterday was gunned down by an off-duty police officer after a drunken bar fight in a seedy Bangkok district, police said. The 41-year-old Parisian was shot dead at a downtown apartment block after an altercation with the police sergeant major who had approached the man’s Thai girlfriend. “They were drunk ... they started to argue and then had a fist fight, but the policeman couldn’t fight back,” Immigration Police Chief Surachate Hakpan said. “The policeman followed him back to his place and shot him twice.The officer has been arrested and “will be fired ... and prosecuted on a murder charge.”

GERMANY

SWAT team in mix-up

An 88-year-old woman received a scare when a police SWAT team bashed in her door and set off a stun grenade after accidentally mistaking her apartment for that of a biker gang member. Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Tuesday reported that the raid in Luedenscheid was part of a coordinated crackdown on biker gang violence. The heavily armed police unit apparently got the building number mixed up and barged in on the woman at 6am on Thursday last week. Prosecutors in nearby Hagen said the woman had recovered from her initial shock and the damage had been fixed.

GERMANY

Road gets chocolate coating

A street got a repaving worthy of fictional candy maker Willy Wonka when a tonne of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified. Soester Anzeiger on Tuesday reported that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen. After hitting the chilly pavement, the milk chocolate quickly hardened. About 25 firefighters got the job of prying the coating off with shovels, hot water and torches. Company boss Markus Luckey said that if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe.”

UNITED STATES

Nationalist faces life in jail

Jurors in Charlottesville, Virgina, on Tuesday told a judge that life in prison is appropriate for a man who rammed his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally on Aug. 12 last year, capping a trial laced with the emotional testimony of survivors and troubling details of the self-proclaimed Hitler admirer’s long history of mental illness. James Alex Fields Jr, 21, stood stoically with his hands folded in front of him as a court clerk read the verdict. The jury recommended a sentence of life for first-degree murder in the killing of Heather Heyer and also recommended a total of 419 years for other convictions.

UNITED STATES

NASA invites skeptic Curry

Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry on Tuesday signaled that he is willing to take NASA up on its offer to tour its lunar lab in Houston after his pronouncement this week that he does not believe humans ever walked on the moon. During the “Winging It” podcast released on Monday, Curry asked fellow players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore whether they believed humans had ever been to the moon. The players said they did not, to which Curry replied: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so either.” The 30-year-old’s statement created a commotion on social media and led NASA to extend an invitation to Curry to visit and see evidence of the moon landing for himself. Curry responded on Twitter to a story that included NASA’s statement with a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.