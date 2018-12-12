Agencies

JAPAN

Search for US Marines ends

The US military yesterday ended a search for five marines missing in the sea off Japan since two Marine Corps aircraft were involved in an accident during an air-to-air refueling exercise on Thursday. The five missing crew of a KC-130 Hercules refueling plane were officially declared deceased. “We know this difficult decision was made after all resources were exhausted in the vigorous search for our Marines,” Lieutenant Colonel Mitchell Maury, commander of the Marine Corps’ Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron, said in a statement. “Our thoughts are heavy and our prayers are with all family and friends of all five aircrew.”

UNITED STATES

Pompeo blasts Russia

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Russian government for sending “bombers halfway around the world” to Venezuela. “The Russian and Venezuelan people should see this for what it is: two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer,” Pompeo tweeted on Monday night. A group of Russian military planes crossed the Atlantic Ocean and landed in Venezuela, the Russian state news agency TASS reported earlier, citing a Russian Ministry of Defense statement.

UNITED STATES

Migrant advocates arrested

Authorities on Monday arrested 32 people at a migrants-rights protest organized by a Quaker group at a border fence in San Diego, California, the Border Patrol said. The protesters called for an end to the detention and deportation of migrants, and for the country to welcome the caravan of Central American migrants that arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, last month. Facebook posts by protest organizer the American Friends Service Committee showed demonstrators kneeling in front of federal agents in riot gear after they approached the fence on a San Diego beach.

UNITED STATES

Nuns embezzle US$500k

Two Catholic school nuns in California have admitted to embezzling about US$500,000, and using the funds over the years for travel and gambling in Las Vegas, their order said on Monday. Sisters Mary Margaret Kreuper and Lana Chang, who are said to be best friends, took the money from tuition, fees and donations at St James Catholic School in Torrance, south of Los Angeles. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said the missing money was discovered during a routine audit and it is believed the nuns had stolen the money over at least a decade. Kreuper was a former principal at the school where she worked for 20 years until her retirement earlier this year. Chang was a teacher for 20 years and she also retired this year, according to local media reports.

AUSTRALIA

Teen jailed for 12 years

A Sydney court has sentenced a teenager to at least 12 years in prison for planning an attack inspired by the Islamic State group for which he bought knives and bayonets from a gun shop. The 18-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested outside a Muslim prayer hall in October 2016 and found guilty of plotting an attack by a jury in September. Judge Geoffrey Bellew rejected the man’s claim that he had purchased the weapons for hunting. He said he was satisfied that the man was “ready, willing and able” to carry out an attack at the time of his arrest.