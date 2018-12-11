Agencies

CHINA

Pingdu rioters charged

State media said 10 people have been charged with various offenses after rioting at a gathering of military veterans protesting for better benefits. It was not clear whether the suspects are veterans, but the violence at the Oct. 4 to 7 gathering in the eastern city of Pingdu points to continued tensions between authorities and ex-servicemen despite the establishment this year of a Cabinet agency to oversee veterans’ affairs. Multiple protests have been staged in the past few years, including in Beijing, to demand better pensions and healthcare. The official Xinhua news agency on Sunday reported that about 60 people among the 300 who gathered assaulted officers and smashed a police van and three civilian vehicles using axe handles and fire extinguishers. A total of 34 policemen and others were injured during the disturbance, it said.

ISRAEL

Bus stop caught in drive-by

A drive-by shooting wounded several Israelis at a bus stop near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday night, the military said. Six people were hospitalized after the attack near the Ofra settlement north of Jerusalem, including a 30-year-old woman whose condition was serious, the army said in a statement. “Shots were fired at Israeli civilians standing at a bus station from a passing Palestinian vehicle,” the military wrote on Twitter. Soldiers “nearby responded by firing toward the vehicle, which fled,” it said, adding that “troops are currently searching the area.” The wounded were rushed to a hospital in Jerusalem, it added. It is the first such attack in the West Bank since Nov. 26 when a Palestinian rammed soldiers with a car and injured three of them. The assailant in that incident was later killed by soldiers.