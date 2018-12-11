Iraqi political crisis hurts reconstruction

AFP, BAGHDAD

A year since Iraq announced “victory” over the Islamic State (IS) group, the country finds itself in the throes of political and economic crises left unresolved during the long battle against militants.

Unified against the common menace of IS, Iraq’s political elites are now at loggerheads over the drawn-out formation of a Cabinet as the threat of renewed popular protests looms.

Iraq is no stranger to instability. It fought an eight-year war with Iran in the 1980s, then a conflict over Kuwait followed by a crippling international embargo and the US-led invasion that toppled then-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in 2003.

A sectarian war ensued, capped in 2014 by IS’ devastating sweep across a third of the country.

Backed by a US-led international coalition, Iraqi troops and paramilitary forces battled the Muslim extremists for three years, until Baghdad finally declared it had won in December last year.

After decades of nearly back-to-back wars, Iraq’s decisionmakers are now forced to face deep-rooted dilemmas left festering for years.

“In Iraq you’ve seen many ‘missions accomplished,’” said Renad Mansour, a senior fellow at Chatham House in London. “But as usual, the much more challenging victory is the political victory — which has always been left for another day.”

Five months after Baghdad declared its win, the country held legislative elections that did not produce a clear governing coalition.

Then-Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi failed to hold on to his position despite claiming credit for victory, as people turned to populist parties who tapped anger over corruption.

The ongoing power struggle among various parties has stymied efforts by his successor, Adel Abdel Mahdi, seen as a weak consensus candidate, to form a government.

In October, Abdel Mahdi managed to fill 14 of the Cabinet’s 22 posts, but repeated efforts to hold a parliamentary vote on the remaining eight, including the key interior and defense ministries, have failed.

“The distribution of power, the race to acquire as many government positions as possible under the guise of real competition between parties — that is at the root of the problem,” Iraqi political analyst Jassem Hanoun said. “Iraq is still living in a transition period, without political stability or a clear administrative vision for the country.”

As the process drags on, observers have wondered whether Abdel Mahdi could step down, further destabilizing a country just getting back on its feet.

“Withdrawal is an option,” a source close to the government said, adding that Abdel Mahdi “has his resignation letter in his back pocket.”

“Only if the political situation gets significantly worse can I see him taking it out of his pocket and using it,” the source said.

However, the thorny issues facing Iraq extend beyond the capital.

Much of the country remains in ruins after three years of ferocious fighting, including large swathes of one-time IS capital Mosul and the northern Sinjar region.

An international summit in Kuwait in February gathered about US$30 billion in pledges for Iraq’s reconstruction — less than a third of what Baghdad hoped to receive.

More than 1.8 million Iraqis are still displaced, many languishing in camps, and 8 million require humanitarian aid, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said.

“If this is what ‘victory’ looks like, then there is little to celebrate for millions of Iraqis still haunted by the crimes of the IS and the long war to eliminate it,” NRC secretary-general Jan Egeland said.