Ardern tells slain Briton’s kin sorry

Reuters, WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday fought back tears as she apologized to the family of a 22-year-old British woman who was killed while she was on a backpacking tour, two days after a man was charged with the Briton’s murder.

The killing has shocked residents of New Zealand, where serious crimes are relatively rare and camping in remote mountains and farmlands is widely regarded as safe for tourists and New Zealanders.

Grace Millane, who was traveling the world after finishing university, went missing in Auckland on Dec. 1.

Police on Sunday found Millane’s body in a bush area just a few meters from a scenic drive in Auckland’s Waitakere Ranges.

The body had not yet been formally identified, but police said they believed it to be that of Millane.

“On behalf of New Zealand, I want to apologize to Grace’s family,” Ardern told a news conference at the New Zealand Parliament.

There was an overwhelming sense of hurt and shame among New Zealanders that this happened in their country, she said.

“Your daughter should have been safe here and she wasn’t, and I am sorry for that,” Ardern said.

A 26-year-old man yesterday appeared in an Auckland court and was charged with murdering Millane. He was questioned by police after being seen with Millane at several places.