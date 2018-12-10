Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Surfer mauled by shark

A surfer was severely mauled by a shark off Scotts Head Beach, officials said yesterday. The 36-year-old suffered a severe injury to his lower right leg, a New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said. “He had five deep lacerations and he suffered a lot of blood loss.” He was in the water with several other surfers when he disappeared, Surf Life Saving NSW said. “One of them has seen him disappear under the water, with a flume of water spraying up and then the victim has lifted his arm up to indicate he was having a problem,” Surf Life Saving spokeswoman Donna Wishart told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

BANGLADESH

Opposition roundup decried

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party yesterday said nearly 2,000 of its supporters have been arrested on trumped-up charges in a crackdown aimed at derailing its campaign just weeks from a general election. At least 1,972 party officials and grassroots members have been detained since the election was announced last month and most are still being held, it said. At least 11 candidates had also been detained before today’s start of official campaigning, it said.

PAKISTAN

Six hurt in Karachi blast

Police say a blast late on Saturday night targeting a religious gathering of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement wounded six people in Karachi. No one has claimed responsibility and authorities say all of the wounded are listed in stable condition. The movement party represents the Urdu-speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

MOROCCO

Cocaine haul seized

Authorities on Saturday said that they had seized more than 1 tonne of cocaine and detained seven people suspected of smuggling the narcotic from South America. The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation said the cocaine was found in a truck along with two dinghies near the port city of El Jadida, according to a statement carried by the official Maghreb Arab Press agency. Seven citizens were arrested “for their alleged links to a transnational criminal network involved in the international trafficking of cocaine between Morocco, Latin America and Europe,” it said. Initial information suggested the drugs had been shipped on a commercial vessel before being transferred onto a fishing boat and brought ashore, officials said.

NIGERIA

Three killed in firefight

Soldiers intercepted a column of Boko Haram fighters on Friday near a military base in the northeast, triggering a fierce battle that killed three civilians and injured a soldier, security sources said. A member of a civilian militia said the militants fired at troops with anti-aircraft guns and rocket-propelled grenades during the clash in Jakana village, about 30km from the Borno state capital, Maiduguri. “It was an intense fight. Our troops saw them passing near the village and confronted them,” a senior military officer said. “The terrorists were obviously heading toward the bush to congregate and launch an attack somewhere.”

KENYA

IED blast injures three

Three people were injured by an explosion on a highway in the northeast on Saturday. “There was an IED [improvised explosive device] incident ... involving a civilian truck ferrying merchandise,” said Joseph Kanyiri, a government administrator in the area,