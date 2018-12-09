South African cities gravely short of cemetery space

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

In the middle of the vast Avalon Cemetery in South Africa’s Soweto township in Johannesburg, two gravediggers shoveled soil out of an old grave containing remains buried years ago.

They were preparing the grave to be reused as towns across South Africa are fast running out of space to bury the dead.

Population growth, migration to urban areas and an influx of foreigners has put huge pressure on land in urban areas. Adding to the problem is a cultural resistance to the practice of cremation.

Between 45 and 60 graves are reopened each week on average to allow for second burials in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city and economic hub.

Authorities warn that if no action is taken to change how the dead are laid to rest, urban areas are likely to run out of room in as little as 50 years.

“Burial space is fast diminishing. This is caused by the fact that Joburg is currently experiencing high migration,” said Reggie Moloi, the city’s cemeteries and crematoria manager.

Johannesburg is not the only city in South Africa battling the shortage. The southeastern coastal city of Durban raised the alarm more than a decade ago. The city had an unusually high death rate in the 1980s, having been particularly hard hit by political violence and HIV/AIDS, officials say.

“We noticed that cemeteries then filled up in a shortest period of time and that quite soon ... [we were] going to run out of burial space,” said Thembinkosi Ngcobo, head of Parks, Recreation and Culture in eThekwini, which includes Durban.

People seeking burial space could soon be turned away, he said, adding: “We are facing a very serious problem.”

“The situation is dire and not readily understood ... because to the eye it seems there is sufficient [space],” South African Cemeteries Association deputy chairman Denis Ing said.

The public does not grasp the scale of the problem, he said.

The crisis has pushed officials to think creatively about how best to dispose of the dead.

While recycling graves has helped ease the situation, cremation still faces significant resistance from African communities, which see it as unnatural and against tradition.

At Roodepoort near Soweto, the Sipamla family buried 87-year-old mother and grandmother Caroline Sipamla in the same grave as her son.

“Graveyards are very full,” said Puleng Sipamla, as undertakers covered the remains of her mother. “We thought it would be easier for us to reopen and it’s cheaper than digging a new grave.”

Sipamla had made her feelings known on the matter.

“She was pretty clear — no cremation,” her granddaughter Zoleka Sipamla, 23, said.

Reverend Harold Ginya of the Church of the Nazarene encourages his worshipers to reuse graves, but discourages cremation.

“We are promoting this kind of thing. No one will complain that you are on top of me,” he said. While many older people are opposed to cremation, the younger generation might prove more open.

“It would be helpful if people understood why people need to be cremated — because there is a problem of land,” law student Zoleka Sipamla said.

However, the limited appeal of the crematorium has a lot to do with what some people associate with it: the fires of hell.

“They say: ‘Why would I send my loved one to hell?’” Moloi said.

Others opposed to cremation believe a bodily form is required to reach the afterlife — not ashes.