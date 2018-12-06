Climate Change: Siberian region struggles to preserve permafrost as thaw threatens cities

AFP, YAKUTSK, Russia

Eduard Romanov pointed to a spot on a block of apartments where a major supporting beam has sagged and begun to crack, destabilizing the nine stories of apartments above.

In Russia’s Siberian city of Yakutsk, one of the coldest on Earth, climate change is causing dangerous melting of the frozen ground, or permafrost, on which the buildings stand.

“Since the year before last, the building has started to list and has tilted about 40 centimeters,” said Romanov, a construction worker and environmental advocate.

“There is a danger that it will tilt even more,” he said as laborers performed emergency welding on the structure, the temperature about minus-35°C.

Average temperatures in Yakutsk have risen by 2.5°C over the past decade, said scientists at the Melnikov Permafrost Institute located there, the world’s only such research center.

Most Soviet-era apartment blocks in Yakutsk are made of concrete panels and stand on stilts to ventilate the building’s underside and prevent it heating the permafrost, a layer of soil cemented together with water that is only stable as long as it stays frozen.

Rising summer temperatures can destroy the solid permafrost. As the ice melts, the clay or sand simply sinks together with whatever is on top of it — a road, a building, a lake or a layer of fertile “black earth” for agriculture.

Permafrost covers almost the whole of Yakutia — a northeast region bordering the Arctic Ocean, an area five times the size of France.

In total, about 65 percent of Russian territory is covered by permafrost.

With a population of about 300,000, Yakutsk is the world’s largest city built on permafrost, and it could be especially in danger from the melting that Romanov and many residents fear.

Older buildings were not constructed with a warming climate in mind.

In the 1960s, the norm was to drive stilts 6m deep into the solid permafrost, which is no longer sufficient today as the surface warms, Romanov said.

Some buildings in Yakutsk have already had to be demolished, while others are full of cracks.

“All of Yakutsk is in danger. The owners face losing their property and nobody is ready for this,” Romanov said. “These problems will multiply in the future, so we need to start addressing this today.”

As an Arctic nation, Russia is warming about two-and-a-half times faster than the rest of the world.

In Yakutsk, locals have said that two decades ago schools would be closed for weeks on end when temperatures dropped to minus-55°C, but such spells of extreme cold are now rare.

The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment said in a report this year that deterioration of permafrost poses many risks to people and nature.

It affects water, sewage and oil pipes, as well as buried chemical, biological and radioactive substances, the report said.

Melting permafrost enables any pollutants to spread faster and more widely, seeping through previously solid ground, the report said.

Institute deputy director Mikhail Grigoryev said that so far the warming is “not critical” locally, but could endanger the city if it continues over decades.

He is most concerned about permafrost’s southernmost boundary, in areas such as oil-rich western Siberia.

There, permafrost is not as cold, consistent or thick, and warming can “lead to the deformation of buildings, to disasters,” he said.