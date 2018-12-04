Ban Ki-moon urges North Korea to denuclearize

AP, TOKYO

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon yesterday urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to take concrete steps toward complete denuclearization and gain the trust of the international community if he wants sanctions lifted.

Ban, a former South Korean minister of foreign affairs, said “this is the time” to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization after nearly a quarter-century of unsuccessful efforts, and that the North and the world should not lose this opportunity.”

“I’d like to really advise the North Korean leader that the world is ready” to help his country, Ban told reporters, specifically citing South Korea, the US, China, Japan and Russia.

He said denuclearization is important for a better future for the two Koreas, including reconciliation and reunification.

“I hope this is the time, please do not lose this opportunity,” he said.

Kim raised tensions with nuclear and missile tests last year, but reached out to South Korea and the US this year with a nuclear disarmament pledge.

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in say tensions have eased significantly since then, but Ban, who was in Tokyo for a World Bank event, said the crisis is not over and that North Korea should fully disclose its nuclear weapons inventory to a trusted international organization such as the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The crisis is still continuing because of North Korea’s development of nuclear, missile and weapons program and materials,” Ban said.

“It is North Korea which should clearly state and show by taking actions, then I am sure that there will be no reason why the Security Council of the United Nations will continue to impose the sanction on North Korea,” he said.