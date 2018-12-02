Agencies

CANADA

Murder trial pushed to 2020

A man facing murder charges in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village is not to stand trial until January 2020. Bruce McArthur said little in a brief court appearance on Friday and avoided looking at the family members of his alleged victims. Early this year, police found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where the 67-year-old worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto. The prosecution said that it was ready to start the trial in September next year, but the defense said it would not be available until January 2020. The trial was then scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020.

UNITED STATES

Brangelina ink custody deal

Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an amicable agreement on the custody of their six children, avoiding a potentially messy public trial, US media reported on Friday. Pitt and Jolie announced their separation in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 11 years together. Three of their children are their biological children and the other three are adopted. “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, said in a statement. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial.” The couple had been set for a trial on Tuesday. Jolie originally wanted to have sole custody of the children, while Pitt asked for shared custody. The terms of the agreement are confidential, DeJean said. The couple is still working out the details of their divorce, with the distribution of assets reportedly proving especially thorny.

UNITED STATES

TV networks to probe Tyson

TV networks Fox and National Geographic are to investigate renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him. Patheos.com on Thursday published accounts from two women who said that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with them. Tyson was host of Cosmos on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year. Tyson has not commented publicly and an e-mailed request for comment to his representative was not immediately returned. In a statement, the producers of Cosmos said: “The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation.” They said that they would conduct a thorough investigation. Fox and National Geographic on Friday evening said that they only recently learned of the allegations and were reviewing the allegations.

VENEZUELA

Do not give gold: opposition

Key opposition leaders have urged the Bank of England not to hand over US$550 million of gold reserves requested by President Nicolas Maduro. A letter sent on Friday to the bank said that Maduro’s government would steal the 14 tonnes of gold or use it to oppress and kill Venezuelans. The letter was from former National Assembly president Julio Borges and opposition party leader Carlos Vecchio, who are both living in exile. Critics have said Maduro is draining the country’s gold reserves to make up for plummeting crude production. The government has been repatriating gold reserves since 2012. The letter highlighted that the UK and the US consider Maduro’s government illegitimate.