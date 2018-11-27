Egypt creates rights council to protect itself

AP, CAIRO

Egypt has created a new high-powered human rights watchdog agency, but its primary mission is not to protect Egyptians from violations. Instead, the body is foremost aimed at protecting the government from allegations of rights abuses and defending it on the international stage.

The new body reflects an attitude of the state under Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that sees criticism over human rights as intended to undermine the government and cause instability at a time when it is facing militant threats and trying to rebuild the economy.

Officials have already started a campaign against “false rumors” and “fake news,” and have in some cases detained those who speak out. At the same time, the government has sought to redefine or broaden human rights, declaring new “rights” to fight terrorism and protect the state.

Critics see that as an attempt to legitimize and draw international attention away from alleged abuses by security forces.

“Human rights cannot be divided, nor can some be given priorities over others,” human rights lawyer Nasser Amin said.

The Egyptian High Permanent Commission for Human Rights does not include any rights activists. Its main members are representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry, the military, the intelligence agencies and the Ministry of the Interior, which oversees a police force accused of torture and forced disappearances, claims that are categorically denied by the government.

The mission of the body, according to a Cabinet statement, is to “respond to claims” made against Egypt’s human rights record and formulate a “unified Egyptian vision” to be stated in regional and international forums.

One key role is to deal with the UN Human Rights Council, which is to review the situation in Egypt late next year.

“This is a body that will seek to improve the image of the country, not actual human rights,” human rights lawyer Gamal Eid said. “Rather than fight the root causes of human rights violations, it has been customary for Egypt to set up committees to confuse the scene. Egyptian diplomacy has been effective at drawing attention away from violations.”

Egypt’s human rights record is being scrutinized more closely than at any time in decades, chiefly because of the large-scale crackdown that followed the 2013 ouster by the military, then led by al-Sisi, of an Islamist president whose year in office proved divisive.

Authorities have jailed thousands of Muslims, along with secular activists, silenced critics in the media and slapped travel bans on dozens of activists.

Human Rights Watch said in September that Egypt’s crackdown on freedom of expression has reached alarming new levels. In a report last week, the group said at least 40 rights lawyers and political activists have been arrested since last month. ]

The government has dismissed such reports, saying they are based on misinformation.